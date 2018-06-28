France 'Drops Tax Fraud Charges' Against Russian Tycoon Kerimov

A French court has dropped tax fraud charges against Russian businessman and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov, his lawyers say.

"The legal arguments which we raised for dropping the charges against Mr. Kerimov were welcomed and the indictment for laundering the proceeds of tax evasion was canceled," lawyers Pierre Haik, Jacqueline Laffont, and Nikita Sychyov said in a statement on June 28, according to the AFP news agency.

Separately, Sychyov told the Russian news agencies Interfax and TASS that the court in the French city of Aix-en-Provence cleared Kerimov of “all accusations,” adding that his client will soon have his passport and bail deposit returned to him.

The court declined to give any information on the matter.

Kerimov, a member of Russia's upper house of parliament, was arrested in Nice on November 20, 2017, on suspicions related to the alleged purchases of luxury villas on the French Riviera, including one unit worth more than 150 million euros ($174 million).

In December, French authorities released him on a multibillion-dollar bail and banned him from leaving the Alpes-Maritimes department, where Nice is located, until the investigation is over.

Kerimov, whose fortune was most recently estimated at $6.3 billion by Forbes magazine, was awarded last year the country’s Order of Merit to the Fatherland by President Vladimir Putin.

His family controls Polyus Gold, Russia’s largest gold producer.

Kerimov’s arrest by French authorities angered Moscow, which claims that the lawmaker was entitled to diplomatic immunity.

