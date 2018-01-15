Russian RT Accuses France's Macron Of Rejecting Staff

Russian state broadcaster RT says France's presidency has turned away journalists from its new French-language channel twice in a week.

"President [Emmanuel] Macron, who protects the baguette instead of freedom of speech, should carefully reread the constitution of France," RT Editor in Chief Margarita Simonyan said on January 15.

She was referring to Macron's call last week for France's traditional baguette to be added to UNESCO's list of "intangible heritage."

A journalist from RT's French-language channel was turned away from a spokesman's briefing at the Elysee Palace in Paris on January 15, the broadcaster said.

RT said it was also rebuffed in Rome on January 10, when it said the French president's team did not authorize RT France to attend a summit.

Also on January 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized President Macron's proposed legislation to stop the spread of fake news.

The fake news will only be "defined by one party, without discussion, without proof, ignoring any argument," Lavrov said.

RT launched its French-language channel in December despite being branded a "propaganda" outlet for the Kremlin by officials in the United States, France, and other Western countries.

RT, formerly known as Russia Today, also broadcasts in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

Speaking alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Paris press conference in May, Macron accused RT and fellow Kremlin-backed outlet Sputnik of being "agents of influence...and deceitful propaganda" who spread "defamatory untruths."

And during the 2017 election campaign in France, Macron accused Sputnik of a "smear campaign" after it reported comments from a conservative legislator accusing him of being a "U.S. agent" backed by a "gay lobby."

RT was accused by U.S. intelligence agencies of being used by the Kremlin to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

That charge led to an order from the U.S. Justice Department in September 2017 for RT to register its U.S. operator as a "foreign agent." The allegations also prompted Twitter to ban advertising from RT and Sputnik.

In what Moscow called a "symmetrical response" to U.S. pressure on Russian media, Putin signed a law that empowers the Justice Ministry to designate media outlets that are based or funded from outside Russia as "foreign agents."

In December, the ministry declared Voice of America (VOA), Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), and seven affiliated news services foreign agents.

Russia Today was set up in the mid-2000s to counter what Putin saw as the dominance of U.S. and British media organizations, which he says have a pro-Western bias.

The channel is seen by its critics as giving a platform to conspiracy theorists as well as far-right or antiestablishment figures who attack what they portray as Western hypocrisy and corruption.

With reporting by RT and AFP