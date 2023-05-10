News
- By AFP
French Parliament Urges EU To List Russia's Wagner As 'Terrorist Group'
The French parliament adopted on May 9 a resolution calling on the European Union to formally label the Russian mercenary force Wagner a "terrorist group." The resolution, which is nonbinding and symbolic, passed with unanimous support across the political spectrum. Its author, ruling party deputy Benjamin Haddad, has said he hopes it will encourage the 27 members of the EU to put Wagner on its official list of terrorist organizations. "Wherever they work, Wagner members spread instability and violence," he told parliament on Tuesday. "They kill and torture. They massacre and pillage. They intimidate and manipulate with almost total impunity."
Ukraine Holds On In East As EU Discusses New Russia Sanctions
Ukrainian defenders continue to hold out against a fresh wave of Russian assaults in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut despite Russian claims of advances, the military said on May 10, as the United States announced fresh military aid for Kyiv and the European Union was set to discuss a fresh batch of sanctions over Moscow's war.
Russian forces carried out 46 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Moscow has been focusing its main efforts, Ukraine's General Staff reported on May 10 in its daily update.
In addition to continuous shelling, Russian forces also used aircraft to attack Ukrainian positions in Avdiyivka, the military said.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected head of Russian mercenary group Wagner, has claimed his forces are inching forward in Bakhmut.
But on May 9 he accused the Russian Defense Ministry of failing to supply his fighters with enough ammunition and accused Russian troops of fleeing the fighting around Bakhmut.
Prigozhin's comments were the latest in his long-running public feud with top Russian military officials.
He blamed a lack of ammunition for his group's inability to capture Bakhmut and just days ago threatened to pull out of the city but later said his forces had begun to receive more munitions.
Early on May 10, the governor of the Russian region of Kursk, which borders Ukraine said that an "enemy drone" had been shot down.
Roman Starovoit claimed the drone had been shot down near Kursk, and the debris fell in the village of Tolmachovo, causing some material damage.
His claim could not be independently verified.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In Brussels, EU envoys are holding a first debate on May 10 on a proposed new batch of sanctions -- the 11th -- over Russia's war in Ukraine. The package would also take aim at Chinese and Iranian firms that support Russia, and allow export curbs on third countries that violate existing trade restrictions.
Talks are expected to be heated, according to diplomatic sources quoted by Reuters, and a rapid deal is not expected.
The United States on May 9 announced a $1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes munitions to boost air defenses and provide Kyiv with additional artillery ammunition, the Defense Department said in a statement.
The package provides funding to purchase weapons from the defense industry as opposed to a drawdown from U.S. stocks, but this means the assistance will take longer to reach the battlefield.
On May 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed with visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Ukraine's progress toward integration into the European Union, the speeding-up of European ammunition deliveries for the Ukrainian military, and fresh sanctions on Russia.
Von der Leyen's visit to Kyiv came shortly after Russia launched another missile attack at the Ukrainian capital -- the fifth since the start of the month and the second in as many days.
Meanwhile, fighting on May 9 in eastern Ukraine took the life of a journalist with the French news agency AFP. French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the "bravery" of video journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed by rocket fire.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry offered "heartfelt condolences" to his family and co-workers.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Top British, U.S. Diplomats Discuss Importance Of Continuing Support For Ukraine
The outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine will have consequences for the whole world, and the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive "is not a movie," British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on May 9 during a joint press conference in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"There is no certainty when it comes to conflict," Cleverly said, adding that while the Ukrainian military consistently has exceeded expectations, "there can be no guarantees in war."
Cleverly made the comments in response to a question about how Britain plans to convince Washington of the need to continue supporting Kyiv if Ukrainian troops "do not show a decisive victory in the next few months."
The British foreign minister said Ukrainian forces have learned quickly and defended effectively, and Western countries "have to continue to support them whether or not this coming offensive makes big gains on the battlefield."
He also pointed out the importance of the West's decisive response thus far to Russia's invasion.
"The eyes of the world are watching how we respond to this challenge," he said, adding that it's important that Ukraine's allies show determination and strategic tenacity "to see it through to a successful conclusion."
Blinken disagreed with the notion that support for Ukraine in the United States is wavering.
He pointed to the decisive statement made last week by Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California) about support for Ukraine and the determined intention to see it through.
McCarthy said on May 1 that the United States would continue to support Ukraine after a Russian journalist questioned support for continued U.S. arms sales.
Blinken also said he agreed with Cleverly that supporting Ukraine is in line with the interests of Western countries and said Ukraine has what it takes to "continue to be successful in regaining territory that was seized by force by Russia over the last 14 months."
During Cleverly's visit, the United States announced a new $1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine to boost the country's air defenses and provide additional artillery ammunition.
The package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to Ukraine "by committing critical near-term capabilities, such as air-defense systems and munitions, while also building the capacity of Ukraine's armed forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term," the Defense Department said in a statement.
The package includes ammunition for systems meant to foil the threat of Iranian-made drones that Russia has used against Ukraine, as well as 155 mm rounds -- a key type of artillery ammunition for Ukraine's forces.
However, the items must be procured from the defense industry as opposed to being drawn from U.S. stocks. This means a delay before the items reach the battlefield.
The latest assistance brings total U.S. military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022 to more than $36 billion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the new assistance, saying on Twitter that "we appreciate this sign of solidarity with Ukraine shown on a symbolic day for us -- Europe Day and the Day of Victory over Nazism in WW2. Together we're moving towards a new victory!"
With reporting by AFP
Bosnian Serbs' President Leads Victory Day March In Banja Luka
About 100 people marked Victory Day on May 9 by taking part in a march led by Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik in Banja Luka in support of Russia and the invasion of Ukraine.
The government of Republika Srpska has organized the march in Banja Luka since 2017. This year, the number of participants was noticeably smaller than in previous years. Aside from Dodik, Russian Ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina Igor Kalabuhov was among the participants.
Dodik, leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the strongest Serbian party in Bosnia, marched at the front of the procession, which included several people holding Russian flags. He opposes sanctions against Russia over its invasion on Ukraine and is one of the few European leaders who has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the war began.
Dodik, who has spoken in favor of the secession of Republika Srpska from Bosnia and the illegal abolition of state institutions, has been designated for sanctions by the United States and Britain over his anti-state activities.
In Banja Luka on May 9, descendants of people who fought against the Nazis in World War II took part in the so-called Immortal Regiment procession. Some wore the ribbon of St. George, a Russian military symbol consisting of black and orange stripes from the period of the Russian Empire.
Members of the Night Wolves motorcycle club, which is close to Putin, marched carrying a banner proclaiming "We won -- Serbs and Russians." The motorcycle club, as well as its founder and leader, Aleksandr Zaldostanov, better known as The Surgeon, are on the EU sanctions list because of their support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Members of the Night Wolves in recent years have often visited Republika Srpska, where they also have domestic representatives, on religious and secular holidays.
They have also participated in Republika Srpska Day events in January. The Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina has twice declared the Republika Srpska Day unconstitutional.
More than 140 countries, including Bosnia, support the sanctions against Russia, but Bosnia has not imposed the sanctions because the State Council of Ministers has never made a decision on their implementation. Republika Srpska officials on the council are opposed to making such a decision.
Outbound Inspections Resume Under Black Sea Grain Deal, Says UN
Inspections of outbound vessels have resumed under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports. A UN spokesman confirmed on May 9 that officials with the Joint Coordination Center, set up in Istanbul to implement the deal, said the inspections resumed after a two-day suspension. The UN and Turkey brokered the agreement with Russia and Ukraine in July to help tackle a global food crisis that worsened after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Imran Khan Supporters Protest His Arrest In Pakistan
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested as he appeared in court in Islamabad on May 9 in one of several corruption cases filed against him since he was removed from power more than a year ago. Spontaneous protests in Lahore, Peshawar, and other places aimed to block traffic. In front of a military compound in the city of Mardan protesters chanted “death to the Pakistani Army” accusing the military of corruption. In some cases police responded with tear gas and water cannons.
U.S. Busts Russian Cyberoperation In Dozens Of Countries
The U.S. Justice Department says it has disrupted a long-running Russian cyberespionage campaign that stole sensitive information from computer networks in dozens of countries. Prosecutors on May 9 linked the spying operation to a unit of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and accused the hackers of stealing documents from hundreds of computer systems belonging to governments of NATO members and other targets of interest to the Kremlin. The Justice Department said the FSB relied on the malware for 20 years to conduct cyberespionage against the United States and its allies. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Students, Teachers, Activists Team Up In Rallies Decrying State Of Education
Students and teachers' rights activists across Iran joined forces to stage nationwide rallies on May 9 against what they call the deteriorating state of the educational system and the systematic suppression of students, teachers, and parents.
The call for action, dubbed a "revolution of women, life, and freedom," was joined by a number of organizations, including the Iranian Retirees Council, students from the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, and the so-called "Revolutionary Students" of Tehran and Bushehr.
In a statement published last week on "Commemorating the Status of Teachers," the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council called on Iranian educators to hold the May 9 rally to coincide with the birthday of Jabbar Baghtcheban, the founder of the first Iranian kindergarten and deaf education in Iran in the 1920s.
The protesters issued a series of statements and social media slogans condemning a range of shortcomings caused by education officials and touched on the wave of suspected poisonings in girls' schools, the assassination of activist teacher Hossein Mahdipor, and the government's inability to pay teachers' salaries and arrears.
The Teachers' Union's Coordination Council has added its voice to the outcry, stating that the Islamic Republic's behavior has left "no hope for positive change."
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Wagner Chief Again Slams Russian Defense Ministry; Accuses Soldiers Of Fleeing
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin again accused the Russian Defense Ministry of failing to supply his mercenary fighters with enough ammunition and accused Russian troops of fleeing fighting around the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Prigozhin’s comments, made in one of several messages released by his press service on May 9, were the latest in his long-running public feud with top Russian military officials.
Last week, he threatened to pull Wagner forces out of the Bakhmut region, where they’ve played a central role in the months-long pitched assault on the city, by May 10 unless they got more ammunition. Days later, he appeared to relent.
He also appeared in a separate, gruesome video that featured piles of corpses, whom he said were slain Wagner soldiers.
Prigozhin posted several videos and audio messages before and after the Kremlin staged the annual Red Square Victory Day parade in Moscow, to commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
In the longest of the messages posted on Telegram, Prigozhin hurled a profanity-laced diatribe at military officials, saying they were incapable of defending the country.
"Instead of fighting, we constantly have all these intrigues. We have a Ministry of Intrigue instead of a Ministry of Defense, and so our army is on the run,” he said. “It is running, because the 72nd brigade today lost three square kilometers, and I lost about 500 people because it was a strategic bridgehead," he said.
Russian soldiers were fleeing, he said, because of the "stupidity" of Russian commanders who were giving "criminal orders."
"Soldiers should not die because of the absolute stupidity of their leadership," he said
There was no immediate way to confirm Prigzohin’s comments, which were amplified further by military bloggers and nationalist supporters.
The Defense Ministry had no immediate response.
Russia has suffered about 200,000 casualties during the 14-month war, according to Western estimates, and continues to lose dozens a day in Bakhmut. Russian forces have been besieging Bakhmut since last summer and are now believed to control as much 75 percent of the city, if not more.
"A combat order came yesterday which clearly stated that if we leave our positions [in Bakhmut], it will be regarded as treason against the motherland," Prigozhin said in the message.
"(But) if there is no ammunition, then we will leave our positions and be the ones asking who is really betraying the Motherland," he added.
Iranian Court Reduces Sentence Of Activist Arash Sadeghi After Retrial
After holding a retrial, the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran has reduced the sentence for Iranian rights activist Arash Sadeghi, who has been diagnosed with cancer, to four years and three months in prison on charges for his activities related to nationwide protests.
Sadeghi's lawyer Ramin Safarnia said in a post on Twitter that following the retrial Sadeghi was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for the charge of assembly and collusion against national security and an additional eight months for propaganda activities against the system.
Sadeghi, who has been imprisoned several times for his rights activism, has the right to request an appeal, Safarnia added.
Details of the court ruling were not immediately available.
The announcement comes after a retrial of the case -- which was ordered by the court after Safarnia lodged objections to the initial trial -- that saw the activist sentenced by the court on January 26 to five years on the first charge and eight months on the second charge.
Sadeghi, who was diagnosed with cancer during his previous incarceration, was released from prison a year and a half ago after enduring more than five years behind bars on two separate sentences totaling 19 years that were handed down in 2013 on charges of propaganda against the government, defamation of the supreme leader, and threatening national security.
A political activist while a student at Allameh Tabatabaei University in Tehran, he has gone on hunger strike several times, including in 2016 to protest the arrest of his wife, who was detained on a charge of writing fiction that had not yet been published.
Sadeghi was released in 2021 before being arrested again in October during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was detained by morality police for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab.
Anger over Amini's death in September 2022 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The news agency affiliated with the activist group HRANA said that more than 500 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Many high-profile activists, rights advocates, and intellectuals have also been arrested in recent months because of the protests, including Fatemeh Sepehri and Majid Tavakoli.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN Says Almost 9,000 Civilians Confirmed Killed In Ukraine, Though Figure Is Likely Much Higher
The United Nations says that, as of May 7, 8,791 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. The UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said another 14,815 have been injured since the start of the invasion. The update showed that more than 75 percent of the deaths occurred in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. The OHCHR said it believes the actual figures are "considerably higher" as information from some locations where fighting is intense has been delayed, while some reports are still pending corroboration.
Arrest Of Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan Touches Off Nationwide Protests
Mobile broadband has been suspended in Pakistan amid protests in major cities following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said mobile broadband had been suspended on the instructions of the Interior Ministry, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported on May 9.
Access to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube has also apparently restricted, according to Internet monitor Netblocks citing live metrics. This is "likely to limit freedom of assembly and the public's ability to seek information," Netblocks said.
The top diplomats of the United States and Britain called for adherence to the rule of law.
"We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
Protesters set vehicles on fire and partially or fully destroyed some public and private properties in response to Khan's arrest earlier on May 9 as he appeared in court in Islamabad on one of multiple corruption cases filed against him since he was toppled more than a year ago.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters that Khan had been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after he ignored notices to turn himself in.
Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, said the former prime minister was grabbed from the Islamabad High Court building and pushed into a police vehicle by agents from the NAB in what he described as a "kidnapping."
PTI called on Pakistanis across the country to take to the streets in protest. "This is the time to save your country," PTI said.
Shortly after Khan's arrest police used water cannons and tear gas against his supporters who gathered to protest in several cities across Pakistan, including Lahore and Karachi.
One protester was killed and 12 people were injured, including six police officers, in the southern city of Quetta, said provincial Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, according to Reuters.
"Khan is accused of commission of the offense of corruption and corrupt practices," NAB said in a statement.
Khan has rejected the accusation as politically motivated.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Khan was arrested for being implicated in a corruption scandal known as the Al-Qadir Trust Case, which centers on the granting of land through a trust owned by Khan and his wife.
The arrest comes after Khan accused a senior army general on May 7 of being involved in an attempt on his life last year.
Khan, who still enjoys huge popularity as the main opposition leader, was wounded in a gun attack in November while leading a political march toward Islamabad. One of Khan’s supporters was killed and several others were wounded in the shooting.
A former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April and has been leading the opposition since then.
Khan, 70, claimed he was toppled in a plot by Sharif and the United States. Both deny involvement in Khan's ouster.
He was disqualified from holding public office for five years in October by the elections commission after it concluded he had unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier, charges he has rejected as politically motivated.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Tajikistan Calls For 'Security Belt' Around Afghanistan Over Drug Smuggling
Tajikistan has asked member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to establish an independent agency to combat drug trafficking from Afghanistan. Foreign Affairs Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin says he also told a high-level meeting of officials from the SCO last week in India that it was important to establish a "safety belt" around Afghanistan. The proposal comes days after a Tajik soldier was killed in a clash between government forces and smugglers in Badakhshan Province. Tajikistan shares more than 1,300 kilometers of border with Afghanistan, a major producer of drugs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
UN Report: Female Afghan UN Employees Harassed, Detained
Some Afghan women employed by the United Nations have been detained, harassed, and had restrictions placed on their movements since being banned by the Taliban from working for the world body, the UN said on May 9. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers informed the United Nations early last month that Afghan women employed with the UN mission could no longer report for work. “This is the most recent in a series of discriminatory -- and unlawful -- measures implemented by the de facto authorities,” the UN said in a report on the human rights situation in the South Asian country. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Zelenskiy, Von Der Leyen Discuss Ukraine's EU Integration, More Russia Sanctions, Faster Ammo Deliveries
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he and visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on May 9 discussed Ukraine's progress toward integration into the European Union, European ammunition deliveries for the Ukrainian military, and fresh Russia sanctions.
Von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv after Russia overnight launched another missile attack on the Ukrainian capital -- the fifth since the start of the month and the second in as many days.
Zelensky said after the talks that he told von der Leyen, he told her that the Ukrainian military needs faster deliveries of artillery shells from the EU.
Later on May 9, EU lawmakers on May 9 voted to speed up consideration of a law to boost ammunition production in Europe to the tune of 500 million euros ($550 million), due to efforts to supply Ukraine.
The decision should see the new legislation -- termed the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) -- in place by the end of the year, members of the European Parliament and European Commission officials said.
The spending proposal, initiated by the commission, comes as the bloc seeks to supply one million artillery shells to Ukraine over the next 12 months, adding to a stream of military deliveries.
After the meeting with von der Leyen, Zelenskiy also said he criticized the restrictions that some EU nations have imposed on grain exports from Ukraine, saying the measures play to Russia's advantage. The two also talked about a new package of Russia sanctions that the EU is preparing and about Kyiv's progress in EU accession negotiations.
Von der Leyen's visit -- her fifth since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine -- takes place on a day full of symbolism as the European Union on May 9 celebrates Europe Day, a nod to the Schuman Declaration presented by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman on the same day in 1950.
The declaration is seen as cornerstone of what was to become the present-day 27-member EU.
Zelenskiy submitted a bill to parliament officially marking May 9 as Europe Day in Ukraine, while Victory Day, May 8, is to be celebrated as a "day of remembrance and victory over Nazism." The move was seen as a snub to Russia, which invaded Ukraine to prevent it from integrating with Europe.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine would mark May 9 as Europe Day "together with all of free Europe," adding that "Ukraine has always been, is, and will be a part of [this Europe]."
Von der Leyen said on Twitter that she welcomed Zelenskiy's decision to make May 9 Europe Day in Ukraine.
Von der Leyen's arrival came hours after Russia launched 25 cruise missiles at Ukraine, 15 of them targeting Kyiv, in a second attack following a wave of drone strikes on May 8.
"In total, during two waves of attacks on Ukraine on the night of May 9, the Russian occupiers launched 25 cruise missiles; 23 of them were destroyed by the air defense of Ukraine," Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement early on May 9.
The United States on May 9 announced a $1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes munitions to boost air defenses and provide Kyiv with additional artillery ammunition, the Defense Department said in a statement.
The package provides funding to purchase weapons from the defense industry as opposed to a drawdown from U.S. stocks, but this means the assistance will take longer to reach the battlefield.
Fighting on May 9 in eastern Ukraine took the life of a journalist with the French news agency AFP. French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the "bravery" of video journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed by rocket fire.
"With bravery, from the first hours of the conflict he was at the front to establish the facts. To inform us," Macron said on Twitter, adding that he shared "the pain of his relatives and all his colleagues."
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry offered "heartfelt condolences" to his family and co-workers.
"He dedicated his life to informing the world about the truth," the ministry said on Twitter.
Earlier on May 9, the head of the capital's military administration, Serhiy Popko, reported that Kyiv's air defenses had detected and destroyed about 15 missiles above the city.
No casualties or damages were immediately reported, Popko said.
The attack on Kyiv was the second in hours, after Russia on May 8 launched 35 suicide drones and 16 missiles. The missile strikes targeted the regions of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolayiv, and Odesa, and inflicted casualties.
"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, and high-rise buildings, private homes, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged," the General Staff said.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that five people were injured overnight on May 8 as a result of a drone strike that damaged buildings and infrastructure.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 attacks over the 24-hour period that ended early on May 9 on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka direction in Donetsk, the military said. The fiercest fighting was taking place in Bakhmut and Maryinka, it added.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, claimed his forces were inching forward in the fiercely contested town of Bakhmut.
But later on May 9, he accused the Russian Defense Ministry of failing to supply his mercenary fighters with enough ammunition and accused Russian troops of fleeing the fighting around Bakhmut. Prigozhin's comments were the latest in his long-running public feud with top Russian military officials.
He blamed a lack of ammunition for his group's inability to capture Bakhmut and just days ago threatened to pull out of the city if a resupply of ammo did not arrive soon.
On May 8, he said that his forces had begun to receive more ammunition.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Bulgarian Prosecutor Rebuked For Allowing Spread Of Disinformation About Explosion
Bulgarian Prosecutor Ivan Geshev was rebuked by a deputy for not quickly addressing media misinformation about a roadside explosion last week involving the nation's top lawman.
Bulgarian media had been reporting that Geshev was traveling in his car with his family on May 1 when a roadside bomb went off as his vehicle passed. Geshev later admitted on May 7 that his family had not been traveling with him at the time of the explosion.
The Prosecutor General’s Office has been investigating the incident -- in which no one was hurt -- as an act of terrorism.
The incident comes as Geshev faces increasing heat at home and abroad for his failure to tackle high-level corruption.
Opponents have speculated that the May 1 explosion could have been staged to create an image of Geshev as a tough lawman facing threats from entrenched mafia figures.
Borislav Sarafov, a deputy prosecutor general and head of the National Investigation Service, said Geshev had indicated to him during a phone call last week that his family was in the car.
In a May 8 statement to media, he said Geshev should have addressed the false media narrative sooner.
"Why is the chief prosecutor silent for a whole week?" Sarafov asked.
The authorities have given other misleading information about the incident, including whether there were any forensic tests and suspects.
Geshev has been prosecutor general since 2019 and has yet to convict any high-profile individuals with crimes.
His nomination to the post triggered street protests at the time.
Geshev has been criticized by members of the U.S. Congress for his failure to tackle endemic corruption. Bulgaria is ranked at or near the bottom of corruption perception in the European Union, according to Transparency International.
Bulgaria’s prosecutor general has broad power with few checks and is hard to fire or investigate.
Many Bulgarians want to reduce the power of the Prosecutor General’s Office and bring it in more line with European norms.
Geshev is currently in the United States, and it is unclear if he will meet with U.S. officials.
Serbia Increases Police Presence In Schools Following Mass Shootings
BELGRADE, May 8 -- Serbia has increased police presence at schools across the country after two mass shootings last week left 17 dead and more than 20 wounded. The shootings happened within 48 hours.
"As of today, the presence of the police has increased in all primary and secondary schools in Serbia," said Police Major Danijela Ostojic from the Police Directorate, adding they will be a "constant presence" during class hours.
She said that more than 120 student threats and posts of inappropriate content on social networks had been reported in Serbia in the past few days.
"For this reason, the ministry once again appeals to all citizens to preserve sanity and stability, especially when it comes to our children who follow information from various sources and media. Their profiles on social networks must be under parental control," Ostojic said.
In an address to the nation on May 5, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that police would increase patrols in the streets and schools in the upcoming weeks to help the public regain the feeling of security.
"Serbia will employ 1,200 new police officers, and 1,000 of them will be in charge of schools in the next six months," the president said. He expressed confidence that a police presence around schools "will reduce violence by 80 percent in less than a year."
Vucic also announced extensive weapons and ammunition controls. All citizens with weapons -- estimated at about 400,000 -- will undergo an audit, he said.
On May 3 a 13-year-old suspect opened fire at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade, killing eight fellow students and a security guard and injuring six more students and a teacher.
The suspect, who used two guns owned by his father, had been planning the attack for months, officials said.
Two days later, another mass murder took place in Serbia.
At least eight people were killed and 14 wounded on May 5 after a gunman in a moving car opened fire at pedestrians from a moving car in several villages near Mladenovac, 50 kilometers south of Belgrade.
The 21-year-old suspect is alleged to have used an automatic weapon.
After arresting the suspect, police searched carried out a search of premises he used, finding a Kalashnikov assault rifle, four grenades, and loads of ammunition.
Suspect In Car Bomb Attack On Russian Nationalist Writer Charged With Terrorism
Russian investigators on May 8 charged a man suspected of carrying out a car bombing that wounded a prominent Russian nationalist writer with terrorist offenses. The writer, Zakhar Prilepin, an ardent supporter of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, broke both legs in the May 6 attack. His close associate, who was in the car with him, was killed. Aleksandr Permyakov was charged with committing a terrorist act and illegally handling explosives, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement. A court in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region remanded him in custody for two months.
Uzbekistan Announces Early Presidential Election
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has announced an early presidential election will be held in a move that follows recent constitutional amendments that extended the presidential term from five to seven years.
No date has been announced for the snap election, but the vote will come within two months of Mirziyoev's May 8 announcement in accordance with Uzbek law.
In making the announcement, Mirziyoev said he was relinquishing the remaining three and a half years of his presidential term on his "own initiative."
Mirziyoev said the decision was necessary to maintain balance among "all branches of power" following the constitutional changes and because of the need to implement the constitutional changes effectively.
A three-month deadline has also been given for extraordinary parliamentary elections, although no decision has been made on the dissolution of the current bicameral body.
A referendum on the constitutional amendments held on April 30 passed by a landslide, paving the way for the extension of the presidential term. Authorities billed the changes as a way to improve governance in the tightly controlled nation, but observers have suggested the main objective of the initiative was to extend Mirziyoev's time in office.
Mirziyoev, 66, was elected to his second five-year term as president in 2021. Winning the early presidential election could give him an extra 14 years in office, meaning he would be 80 years old if he remains president through his second term ending in 2037.
Mirziyoev was first elected president in 2016, succeeding late longtime leader Islam Karimov.
A former prime minister, Mirziyoev undertook a series of reforms to modernize the country’s oppressive bureaucracy, pushing Karimov loyalists out of top government posts and bringing in younger technocrats.
Karimov was elected president four times despite the constitutionally allowed two presidential terms and extended his time in office once through a referendum. During his presidency the presidential term was changed from five to seven years, and then again from seven to five years.
Karimov remained in power until his death in 2016 at the age of 78.
Russia Holds Victory Day Celebrations Amid Fresh Strikes On Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has presided over a parade to commemorate the end of World War II in Europe even as he pushes ahead with the continent's largest land war since since the conflict ended in 1945.
Speaking at the start of the parade on May 9, Putin said the world was at a key turning point and told thousands of soldiers and spectators at the event marking the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany that his country is battling for its future.
He accused what he called "Western globalist elites" of "sowing hatred, Russophobia, aggressive nationalism," and destroying "family, traditional values," refrains he has used often since he launched his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
In contrast, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on May 9 hours after a volley of Russian missiles were launched at the Ukrainian capital, saying she was happy to be in a country "where the values we hold dear are defended every day."
As the events commemorating European unity in Kyiv and the end of World War II in Moscow took place, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said peace negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine were "not possible at this moment."
It is clear that the two sides "are completely absorbed in this war" and "are convinced that they can win," Guterres said in an interview published on May 9 by the Spanish daily newspaper El Pais. Guterres said he hoped it would be possible "in the future" to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table.
Putin presided over scaled-down commemorations, while parades in several other cities were canceled and traditional processions in which people carry portraits of relatives who fought against the Nazis were scrapped.
Gone too was the pomp of fighter jet flyovers, massive columns of tanks, and most other military hardware, though leaders of former Soviet states including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Turkmenistan, and Armenia attended the military parade, a sign of how much sway the Kremlin still has in Central Asia and other regions near Russia.
The countries were part of the Soviet Union at the time of World War II but declared their independence as the Russian-dominated U.S.S.R. collapsed in 1991.
"Putin is attempting to use the Moscow Victory Day parade to show Russia’s continued influence in Central Asia," the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said.
The parade took place against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has isolated Moscow amid global condemnation and sanctions, as well as the issuance of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for Putin.
Under Putin, Russia has gone to great lengths to commemorate World War II -- which killed more than 20 million Soviet citizens -- including reviving the pompous military parade held on Red Square during Soviet times.
During his more than 20 years in power, Putin has increasingly tried to unite Russian citizens around what they call the Great Patriotic War, transforming the memory of the four-year struggle against Nazi Germany into an integral part of national identity.
Separately, Putin has called the dissolution of the Soviet Union last century's "greatest geopolitical catastrophe," and his increasing tendency toward authoritarian rule, including the invasion of Ukraine, have evoked comparisons with the former Russian and Soviet empires.
His increasingly repressive rule and foreign aggression have alienated many foreign leaders, resulting in a dwindling number of foreign dignitaries willing to attend his nostalgic parade.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Iran Hangs Two Men For Blasphemy
Iran has executed two men who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities."
The executions of Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare were announced on May 8 by the judiciary's news website, Mizan, which did not say when the two men were executed.
Zare's and Mehrdad's cases reportedly date to 2019, when charges were filed against them in the Arak Revolutionary court. Mehrdad, a father of three young children, was accused of online blasphemy, as well as having burned a Koran. Zare was reported to have confessed to insulting the prophet and Islam.
Their hangings add to a growing list that has seen Iran execute one person every six hours in the past two weeks, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization.
On May 6, a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody was executed on terrorism charges.
Habib Chaab, a founder and former leader of a separatist group called the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), had been accused of leading a terrorist group and sentenced to death for being "corrupt on Earth," a capital offense under Iran’s strict Islamic laws.
The ASMLA was blamed for a bomb attack on an annual military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018 that killed at least two dozen people and injured scores more.
The raft of executions, coming amid continuing protests against Iran's clerical establishment, has led to an outcry from rights groups and calls by UN experts on Shi'ite-majority Iran to stop the persecution and harassment of religious minorities.
Iran Human Rights, which maintains a running log of executions in Iran, said 205 people have been executed in Iran so far this year, most of them on drug charges. Half of the more than 40 people killed in the past two weeks belonged to the Baluch ethnic minority, according to the rights group.
In March, Amnesty International accused Iran of executing members of ethnic minorities as a "tool of repression."
Maulvi Abdul Hamid, the influential Sunni Baluch leader of Iran, last week condemned the wave of executions said that the Islamic republic had made capital punishment an "art."
On Victory Day In Europe, Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Will Win As Prigozhin Claims Ammunition Arriving
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe by saying his nation will be victorious over Russia as the Kremlin-connected head of a Russian paramilitary group claimed his forces were inching forward in the fiercely contested town of Bakhmut.
Zelenskiy submitted a bill to parliament officially marking May 9 as Europe Day in Ukraine, while Victory Day, May 8, would be celebrated as a "day of remembrance and victory over Nazism." The move is a snub to Russia, which invaded Ukraine to prevent it from integrating with Europe.
Russia and other former Soviet countries celebrate the end of World War II on May 9, while Europe celebrates it a day earlier.
Zelenskiy said in a video statement on May 8 that Russian forces invading his country would be defeated with the help of Western allies just like Nazi Germany was beaten in World War II.
"We destroyed evil together, in the same way as we are now standing together against a similar evil," he said in a direct reference to Russia and its unprovoked invasion.
"Together with all of free Europe, we will mark May 9 in Ukraine as Europe Day -- [the day] of a united Europe, the basis of which should be and will be peace; [a day] of our Europe," Zelenskiy said. "Ukraine has always been, is, and will be a part of [this Europe]."
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, claiming the Eastern European country is part of the Russian world and that Ukrainians and Russians are “one people.”
Putin has used Russia's May 9 Victory Day celebrations in recent years to promote his argument that Ukraine is gripped by fascism similar to that of Nazi Germany. The accusation is viewed by Kyiv and its allies as a baseless claim used as another pretext for Russia's invasion.
More than 20 Russian cities have canceled Victory Day parades this year, while celebrations in Moscow have been scaled back. Some experts have speculated that Russia is worried about possible social unrest as citizens remember family members killed or severely injured in the war in Ukraine.
IN PHOTOS: Kyiv's military command says it shot down 35 suicide drones and 16 missiles used to attack Ukrainian territory overnight on May 8 as Ukrainian intelligence warned about the possibility of Russian provocations on the occasion of May 9.
Russia has suffered about 200,000 casualties by some estimates during the 14-month war and continues to lose dozens a day in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the war’s hot spot. Russia has been besieging Bakhmut in the Donetsk region since last summer and has yet to take the city.
The Russian assault is being led by Wagner mercenaries. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, had blamed a lack of ammunition for his group’s inability to capture Bakhmut and just days ago threatened to pull out of the city if it did not soon arrive. On May 8, he said his forces have begun to receive more supplies.
Ukrainian intelligence has warned about the possibility of Russian provocations on the occasion of May 9, and Kyiv's military command said it shot down 35 suicide drones and 16 missiles used to attack Ukrainian territory ahead of the events.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its morning update on May 8 that "the enemy again attacked the territory of Ukraine, using Iranian Shahed attack drones," claiming "35 out of 35 drones were destroyed by our defenders."
It said the missile strikes targeted the regions of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolayiv, and Odesa and inflicted human casualties.
"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, and high-rise buildings, private homes, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged," the General Staff said.
Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said five people were injured overnight as a result of a drone strike that damaged buildings and infrastructure.
On May 7, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate warned of Russian "provocations" ahead of the May 9 World War II victory celebrations.
"The enemy often chooses symbolic dates for this," said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the intelligence body, saying Moscow had employed the tactic since its invasion of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and support for separatists in Ukraine's east in 2014.
"In this situation, provocations can be directed by the Russian special services against the Russian civilian population and timed to certain dates," Yusov said.
Yusov also warned about the possibility of a "false flag" incident that would attempt to draw Belarus into the full-scale war launched by Russia against Ukraine in February 2022.
Ukrainian officials say fighting has intensified in Bakhmut, which Ukrainian and Russian forces have battled over for months, as part of an effort by the Kremlin to capture the eastern Ukrainian city by May 9.
Russians Return At Judo Worlds, Ukraine Boycotts Competition
Russians returned to international judo competition on May 7 for the first time in nearly a year at the world championships in Qatar as Ukraine boycotted the key Olympic qualifier. The Russians competed under the name of “Individual Neutral Athletes.” Seventeen judokas from Russia and two from its ally Belarus were listed as competing at the world championships despite several of them having apparent ties with the Russian military. Ukraine removed its team from the event last week in protest. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Belarusian Opposition Blogger Klimovich Dies In Prison, Says Rights Group
Belarusian blogger Mikalay Klimovich, who was imprisoned for posting an online caricature of the country’s authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has died in a penal colony in the Vitebsk region, the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center reported on May 7. Klimovich had suffered a stroke and had heart surgery before being sentenced to one year in prison on February 28. Lukashenka’s regime instituted a crackdown on dissent following a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that handed him a sixth term in office. Opposition leaders and Western governments have said the poll was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
World's Expectations For Kyiv Counteroffensive 'Overestimated,' Says Ukrainian Defense Minister
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told The Washington Post that the world’s expectations for the country’s anticipated counteroffensive are “overestimated” and that it could lead to “emotional disappointment.”
“The expectation from our counteroffensive campaign is overestimated in the world,” Reznikov said in an interview published late on May 6 and conducted earlier in the week. “Most people are…waiting for something huge.”
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Post in a separate interview that Ukraine will be ready to launch the counterattack “as soon as the weapons that were agreed with our partners are filled.”
