Freed Taliban Fighter Calls For 'Flexibility' In Looming Afghan Peace Talks

Freed Taliban Fighter Calls For 'Flexibility' In Looming Afghan Peace Talks

A recently freed Taliban fighter has called for "flexibility" in peace negotiations that are expected to start soon between the militants and the Afghan government. After spending six years in prison, a 27-year-old named Muslim Afghan was released as part of a U.S.-Taliban deal that calls for the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan. The ex-prisoner says that after almost 19 years of war, the violence must end for the sake of the country's children, like his young nephew.

