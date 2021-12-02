'FREEkey' In Hungary: NGO Wants People With Disabilities To Live Independently

Ten people with and without disabilities have formed a group in Hungary to help disabled people live freer, more independent lives. The group's name, FREEkey, combines the words "free" and "key" to proudly embrace what they call their "freakiness." They say employing personal assistants is key to enabling disabled people to organize work and leisure time. RFE/RL's Hungarian Service reported on the story of one member named Geri to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3.