French-Language Armenian Magazine Says Paris Offices Ransacked, Items Stolen

The French-language magazine Nouvelles d'Armenie says unknown people have broken into its editorial offices in Paris and taken away three computers and one camera just as the latest issue was about to go to press.



Nouvelles d'Armenie said on its website on October 20 that the burglary took place the previous night.



"The computers, which have no particular market value, contained materials for the next issue of the magazine and some sensitive information (address files, interviews off the record, etc.). The door to the offices was destroyed," the magazine said.



The Armenian Embassy in France condemned the "vile attack," calling it "an infringement on freedom of speech."



Nouvelles d'Armenie said its editorial team was "very committed to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the criminalization of the denial of the [Armenian] genocide, and...the defense of Kurds against Turkish aggression [in northern Syria]."