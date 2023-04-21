From Our Regions: Muslims Around The World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr

The holy month of Ramadan is drawing to a close this year as Muslims around the world are eagerly anticipating the festival of Eid al-Fitr, known as the festival of the breaking of the fast.

Muslims believe Ramadan teaches them self-discipline, self-control, sacrifice, and empathy for the less fortunate. It also encourages generosity and charity. Muslims believe fasting (no food or liquids from sunrise to sunset) helps instill compassion for others.

Like the beginning of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr takes place with the first sighting of the new moon.