From Our Regions: Muslims Around The World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr

The holy month of Ramadan is drawing to a close this year as Muslims around the world are eagerly anticipating the festival of Eid al-Fitr, known as the festival of the breaking of the fast.

Muslims believe Ramadan teaches them self-discipline, self-control, sacrifice, and empathy for the less fortunate. It also encourages generosity and charity. Muslims believe fasting (no food or liquids from sunrise to sunset) helps instill compassion for others.
Like the beginning of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr takes place with the first sighting of the new moon.
A girl poses for a portrait after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest on April 21. Members of the Muslim community worldwide gathered for Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
1 A girl poses for a portrait after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest on April 21.

Members of the Muslim community worldwide gathered for Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Muslims pray on the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the Central Mosque in Moscow. Because Islam uses a lunar (Hijri) calendar, the sighting of the moon determines the start of Eid al-Fitr,&nbsp;marking the end of Ramadan.&nbsp;
2 Muslims pray on the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the Central Mosque in Moscow.

Because Islam uses a lunar (Hijri) calendar, the sighting of the moon determines the start of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. 
An aerial view shows Muslim worshippers saying morning prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fir at the Dinamo Sports Hall in Bucharest as a little girl,&nbsp;Hafsa Ahmend, looks on.
3 An aerial view shows Muslim worshippers saying morning prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fir at the Dinamo Sports Hall in Bucharest as a little girl, Hafsa Ahmend, looks on.
A view of Hafsa&#39;s outfit and henna-painted hands.
4 A view of Hafsa's outfit and henna-painted hands.
Eid al-Fitr prayers take place outside the central mosque in Khujand, Sughd region, Tajikistan.
5 Eid al-Fitr prayers take place outside the central mosque in Khujand, Sughd region, Tajikistan.
Kosovar Muslims pray on the first day of Eid al-Fitr at the Grand Mosque in Pristina.
6 Kosovar Muslims pray on the first day of Eid al-Fitr at the Grand Mosque in Pristina.
Kyrgyz Muslims attend morning Eid al-Fitr prayers in central Bishkek next to a monument of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin.
7 Kyrgyz Muslims attend morning Eid al-Fitr prayers in central Bishkek next to a monument of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin.
Afghan children play with toy guns during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul.
8 Afghan children play with toy guns during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul.
A beautician applies henna to a customer&#39;s hand in Islamabad ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival.
9 A beautician applies henna to a customer's hand in Islamabad ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival.
A boy yawns during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest.
10 A boy yawns during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest.
Muslims attend morning prayers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Bishkek.
11 Muslims attend morning prayers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Bishkek.
Another view of morning worshippers in Bishkek
12 Another view of morning worshippers in Bishkek
Serbian Muslims take part in&nbsp;Eid al-Fitr prayers&nbsp;at the Bajrakli Mosque in central Belgrade.
13 Serbian Muslims take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Bajrakli Mosque in central Belgrade.
Muslim faithful celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Islamic Cultural Center in Kyiv.
14 Muslim faithful celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Islamic Cultural Center in Kyiv.
Morning prayers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr take place in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, Ukraine.
15 Morning prayers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr take place in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, Ukraine.
Bosnian Muslims pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr at the Begova Mosque in Sarajevo.
16 Bosnian Muslims pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr at the Begova Mosque in Sarajevo.
A Taliban fighter stands guard on Nadir Khan hill while a girl rides a merry-go-round during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul.
17 A Taliban fighter stands guard on Nadir Khan hill while a girl rides a merry-go-round during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul.
The hands of a worshiper during Eid al-Fitr prayers at the&nbsp;Islamic Cultural Center in Kyiv
18 The hands of a worshiper during Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Islamic Cultural Center in Kyiv
Morning prayers at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, the largest in Europe. Hundreds of thousands of Muslims crowded the streets in Moscow and other Russian cities to mark the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
19 Morning prayers at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, the largest in Europe. Hundreds of thousands of Muslims crowded the streets in Moscow and other Russian cities to mark the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
Pakistani Muslims attend the last Friday congregational prayers, on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar. Pakistan.
20 Pakistani Muslims attend the last Friday congregational prayers, on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar. Pakistan.
RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

