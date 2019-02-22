FSB Asks Moscow Court To Extend Pretrial Detention For U.S. Citizen Paul Whelan

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has asked a court in Moscow to extend the pretrial detention for former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is being held in Russia on an espionage charge.



Whelan's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, told the Interfax news agency on February 22 that the FSB had extended the investigation into Whelan's case until May 28 and asked the Lefortovo District Court to prolong his client's pretrial detention until that date.



Zherebenkov said earlier that the court's decision on the matter will be made on February 22.



Whelan, who holds U.S., Irish, Canadian, and British citizenship, was arrested on December 28 in Moscow and charged with spying.



The charge carries a potential sentence of 20 years if convicted. His family has said he is innocent and that he was in Moscow to attend a wedding.



Russian officials have not released details of the allegations against him.



Whelan was working as a global security director for a U.S. auto-parts manufacturer at the time of his arrest.



Zherebenkov has said that his client is innocent and suggested earlier that Russian officials might consider exchanging him for Maria Butina, a Russian woman who pleaded guilty in December to U.S. charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Interfax