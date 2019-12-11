FSB Says It Has Detained Supporter Of Banned 'Right Sector' Group On Terror Charge

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) says it has detained a supporter of the Right Sector group who allegedly planned "a terrorist act" near the city administration building in the northwestern city of Murmansk.



The FSB said on December 11 that the 36-year-old Russian citizen planned to detonate a handmade explosive device. The suspect was detained a day earlier and charged with plotting a terrorist act.



Right Sector is a Ukrainian nationalist political party and paramilitary movement generally described as being on the far right of the political spectrum.



The group originated in November 2013 as a paramilitary confederation of several radical nationalist organizations at the anti-government, pro-EU rallies that toppled Ukraine's Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych.



On November 14, Russia's Supreme Court branded Right Sector an extremist organization and banned its activities in the country.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax