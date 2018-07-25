Funeral For Mothers of Srebrenica Leader Attended By Hundreds

Hundreds of people have attended the funeral service for Hatidza Mehmedovic, the head of a group of women known as the Mothers of Srebrenica who are fighting for justice for the victims of the 1995 massacre.

Mehmedovic was buried July 25 near Srebrenica, in eastern Bosnia-Herzegovina, which was the site of Europe's worst massaccre since World War II.

Mehmedovic's husband, two sons, and brother were among some 8,000 Muslim men and boys killed when Bosnian Serb forces, led by General Ratko Mladic, overran the UN-protected Muslim enclave of Srebrenica in July 1995. They separated men from women, detained them, and killed them en masse in the following days.

The UN War Crimes Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia last year convicted Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity, including at Srebrenica, and jailed him for life.

The Mothers of Srebrenica have won praise for their efforts to have those responsible for the massacre brought to justice.

