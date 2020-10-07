Funeral Held For Independent Russian Journalist Who Set Herself On Fire
Hundreds of mourners have bid farewell to independent Russian journalist Irina Slavina, who died after setting herself on fire in an apparent reaction to investigators trying to tie her to an opposition group and what's been described as years of harassment by authorities. Before her suicide in front of the police headquarters in Nizhniy Novgorod on October 2, Slavina wrote on Facebook, "Blame the Russian Federation for my death."