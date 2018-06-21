G7 Ambassadors 'Deeply Concerned' About Jailed Ukrainian Filmmaker Sentsov

Ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized states say they are "deeply concerned" about the situation of film director Oleh Sentsov and "other Ukrainian prisoners and detainees" in Russia.

"Their release, as part of a broader bilateral exchange of detainees, would be an important humanitarian step forward," the countries' ambassadors to Kyiv said in a joint statement released via Twitter on June 21.

The G7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, and the United States.

Separately, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv urged Russia to act as the eyes of the international community were on the country that is hosting the World Cup soccer tournament.

"With the world watching the World Cup, Russia should allow access to all Ukrainian prisoners, including film director Oleg Sentsov, who is in his 2nd month of a hunger strike in a Russian prison," the embassy tweeted.

Sentsov, a vocal opponent of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, is currently on hunger strike while serving a 20-year sentence in far-northern Russia.

A native of Crimea, he is demanding the release of 64 Ukrainian citizens he considers political prisoners.

The 41-year-old was sentenced in 2015 for conspiracy to commit terror acts, charges he and human rights groups say were politically motivated.

Western governments and rights organizations have called for Sentsov to be released, and the Russian human rights group Memorial considers him a political prisoner.

On June 20, the secretary-general of the Council of Europe urged Russia to free him "on humanitarian grounds."

"If there is a need for a request for pardoning him, I would gladly do it on the basis of the European Convention of Human Rights," Thorbjorn Jagland told Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova, the Interfax news agency reported after their meeting in Moscow.

Jagland made the call two days after a dozen leading names in the Russian arts called for President Vladimir Putin to pardon Sentsov.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Ukrainian film director would have to ask for the pardon himself before it could be considered.