G7 Statement Rips Russia Despite Trump’s Conciliatory Remarks



Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s conciliatory remarks toward Moscow, a final communique by the Group of Seven nations at a summit in Quebec, Canada, took a hard line toward Russia.

The statement, which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on June 9 said was signed by all G7 members, insisted that “we stand ready to take further restrictive measures to increase costs on Russia” if its behavior makes it necessary.

The eight-page communique also demanded that Russia "cease its destabilizing behavior, to undermine democratic systems, and its support of the Syrian regime."

"We condemn the attack using a military grade nerve agent in Salisbury, United Kingdom. We share and agree with the United Kingdom's assessment that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation was responsible for the attack, and that there is no plausible alternative explanation," it also said.



The communique was issued after tumultuous summit that mainly had Washington squaring off against its longtime allies over Russia, trade, climate issues, and the Iran nuclear accord.

Because of the disputes, many observers were not certain a statement would be issued under all seven countries' names. Still, the meeting did not appear to bring the sides much closer together.

The G7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, and the United States.

Trump had shocked many of the allies with repeated calls for Russia to be readmitted into group, which was known as the G8 when Moscow was a member of the association of the world’s leading industrial nations.

Trump told journalists on June 9 that "it would be an asset to have Russia back in."

"I think it would be good for the world," he added. "I think it would be good for Russia. I think it would be good for the United States. I think it would be good for all of the countries of the current G7."

European Union countries, which make up four of the group's seven members, agreed ahead of the summit that "a return of Russia to the G7-format summits can't happen until substantial progress has been made in connection with the problems with Ukraine," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as the summit began on June 8.

At the summit's end, Trudeau said he told Trump that he was "not remotely interested" in seeing Russia return to the G7.

British Prime Minister Theresa May also welcomed that the G7 statement recognized the need to maintain sanctions on Russia.

The statement made no reference to Russia being invited back into the G7, but the leaders did say they would continue "to engage with Russia on addressing regional crises and global challenges, where it is in our interests."

Russia was expelled from the group four years ago after annexing Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and fueling a war in eastern Ukraine that has killed at least 10,300 people.

Trump was asked if he thought Russia's control over Crimea should be recognized by the international community, but he avoided answering directly and instead blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama, for the situation.

"Crimea was let go during the Obama administration and, you know, Obama can say all he wants, but he allowed Russia to take Crimea," Trump said.

"But, with that being said," he added, "it's been done a long time."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on June 9 said Moscow was not seeking to rejoin the group. He added that Russia was "working fine in other formats," such as the G20.

Although Merkel said the “common view" in Europe was to continue to exclude Russia, Italy's new prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, echoed Trump's call for returning Russia to the "negotiating table" in a post on Twitter.

U.S. allies said they were stunned by Trump's friendly gesture toward Russia, especially considering his move last month to cite "national security" reasons for threatening to impose tariffs on the steel imports of major U.S. allies.

Many U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, have also expressed concern about Trump's departure from past U.S. views on trade, Russia, and the international order. Trump has been open on his desires for better relations with Moscow.

The wrangling over whether Russia should be welcomed back to the G7 came as the summit took place amid the sharpest divisions in recent history between the United States and its top allies.

Trudeau closed the summit with a strong rebuke to Trump’s threats on trade, saying they were “kind of insulting” and warning that Canada would issue retaliatory measures beginning on July 1.

“Canadians are polite and reasonable, but we will not be pushed around,” Trudeau told reporters.

May reiterated the need to avoid tit-for-tat actions in a trade dispute between the EU and the United States. But she added that Britain had expressed its "deep disappointment at the unjustified decision by the U.S. to apply tariffs to EU steel and aluminium imports."

The G7 leaders also said they were "committed to permanently ensuring that Iran's nuclear program remains peacefulin line with its international obligations and commitments to never seek, develop or acquire a nuclear weapon."

"We condemn all financial support of terrorism including terrorist groups sponsored by Iran. We also call upon Iran to play a constructive role by contributing to efforts to counter terrorism and achieve political solutions, reconciliation and peace in the region," the statement added.

It did not specifically mention the 2015 nuclear accord, which provided Tehran with relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program. Trump withdraw from the pact in May against the wishes of the allies and Russia and China.

