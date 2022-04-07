News
G7 Condemns 'In Strongest Terms' Russian 'Atrocities' In Bucha
The Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized countries has condemned "in the strongest terms" what it calls the "atrocities" committed by Russia in the town of Bucha and other areas of Ukraine.
"Haunting images of civilian deaths, victims of torture, and apparent executions, as well as reports of sexual violence and destruction of civilian infrastructure show the true face of Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and its people," foreign ministers from the G7 said in a joint statement on April 7.
"The massacres in the town of Bucha and other Ukrainian towns will be inscribed in the list of atrocities and severe violations of international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights, committed by the aggressor on Ukrainian soil," it added.
Grisly images emerged this week of dead civilians in the streets of Bucha, a town northeast of Kyiv that was recaptured from Russian invaders. Local officials say more than 300 people were killed by Russian forces in Bucha alone, and around 50 of them were executed. Moscow denies the accusations.
The G7, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, said in the statement that it was ready to further assist Ukraine in defending itself from Moscow's unprovoked invasion "including with military equipment and financial means."
"We underscore that those responsible for these heinous acts and atrocities, including any attacks targeting civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure, will be held accountable and prosecuted," the statement said.
"Together with international partners, the G7 will sustain and increase pressure on Russia by imposing coordinated additional restrictive measures to effectively thwart Russian abilities to continue the aggression against Ukraine," it added.
Meanwhile in Germany, two former government officials have filed documents to open a war crimes probe with federal prosecutors against Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Former Justice Minister Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger and former Interior Minister Gerhart Baum said on April 7 that they want to use German laws allowing prosecution of serious crimes committed abroad to bring to justice those they consider responsible for atrocities in Ukraine.
Germany's application of the rule of "universal jurisdiction" led to the first conviction of a senior Syrian official for crimes against humanity earlier this year.
Lawyer Nikolaos Gazeas, who compiled the 140-page criminal complaint on their behalf, said it targets not just the Russian leadership, including Putin and the 32 members of his Security Council, but also "a whole series of members of the Russian military."
The crimes detailed in the complaint range from the attack on a nuclear power plant to the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, he said.
Gazeas added that federal prosecutors could also use information obtained by intelligence agencies when deciding whether to launch a case.
He cited specifically a April 7 report by weekly Der Spiegel that Germany's foreign intelligence agency had intercepted radio messages between Russian soldiers discussing the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
While prosecutors at the International Criminal Court have also launched an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine, Gazeas said parallel probes in multiple jurisdictions made sense and could be mutually reinforcing.
"The law is a weapon in this situation," said Baum said, "and we want to use it."
With reporting by AP
Russian Historian Dmitriyev Transferred To Notorious Mordovia Prison
A historian and local head of the Memorial human rights group in Russia's northwestern Karelia region has been sent to an unspecified prison in Mordovia -- an area historically associated with some of Russia's more brutal prisons, including Soviet-era labor camps for political prisoners.
Last week, Yury Dmitriyev was transferred from a detention center in Karelia's capital, Petrozavodsk, to a penal colony in the town of Nadvoitsy in Karelia.
The Memorial Human Rights Center said on April 7 that Dmitriyev left Nadvoitsy and was currently on his way to the town of Yavas in Mordovia.
The notorious system of correctional colonies in Mordovia, established during the 1930s as part of the Soviet Union's feared gulag system, is still known as one of the harshest prison systems in the former Soviet Union.
The high-profile case against Dmitriyev dates back to 2016, when the historian, who has spent decades researching extrajudicial executions carried out in Karelia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was arrested over photographs of his foster daughter that investigators found on his computer.
The authorities said the images were pornographic but Dmitriyev said they were made at the request of social workers concerned about the child’s physical development.
He was acquitted in April 2018, but the Karelia Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors and ordered a new trial. He was rearrested in June 2018 and then charged with a more serious crime of sexual assault against a minor.
In July 2020, Dmitriyev was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a conviction for "violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age." He has rejected the case, insisting that he is being targeted because of his research into the crimes of Stalin's regime.
Prosecutors, who had asked for 15 years in prison in the high-profile case, said the original sentence was "too lenient" and appealed it. Dmitriyev's defense team also appealed, insisting its client was innocent.
In September 2020, weeks before he was due to be released because of time served, the Supreme Court of Karelia accepted the prosecutors' appeal and added another 9 1/2 years onto Dmitriyev's sentence.
Dozens of Russian and international scholars, historians, writers, poets, and others have issued statements in support of the scholar, while the European Union has called for Dmitriyev to be released.
Dmitriyev's research has been viewed with hostility by the government of President Vladimir Putin. Under Putin, Stalin has undergone a gradual rehabilitation, and the Russian government has emphasized his leadership of the Soviet Union while downplaying his crimes against the Soviet citizens.
Under Stalin, millions of people were executed, sent to labor camps, or starved to death in famines caused by forced collectivization.
During World War II, entire ethnic groups were deported to remote areas as collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
U.S. Senate Approves Bill On Lend-Lease For Arms Supplies To Ukraine
The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a bill that will help President Joe Biden send weapons and other supplies to Ukraine as it tries to defend itself from an invasion by Russia.
The bill approved by the Senate late on April 6 provides enhanced authority for Biden to enter into agreements with Kyiv to lend or lease defense items to Ukraine to protect civilian populations from the Russian military invasion, as well as for other purposes, without having to heed export regulations that can slow the process down.
In presenting the legislation, called the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer referred to the killings of civilians in Ukraine as "pure evil," adding that Russian troops were carrying out a "genocide" in Ukraine.
"When we murder wantonly innocent civilians because of who they are, whether it be their religion, their race, or their nationality, that is genocide, and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is guilty of it," Schumer said.
The lend-lease program was last used during World War II, when the United States provided assistance to allied countries that fought against Nazi Germany, mostly to the Soviet Union and Great Britain. Many historians say it helped tip the balance of the war in favor of the allies.
The bill must still be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by Biden.
French Foreign Minister Summons Russia's Ambassador Over Bucha Tweet
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says he has summoned Russia's ambassador to Paris over an "obscene" tweet that tried to portray the massacre in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as fake.
"Faced with the obscene and provocative communication from the Russian Embassy in France on the Bucha atrocities, I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador," France's top diplomat said in a tweet on April 7.
"We will continue to fight against all Russian manipulation of information about the war in Ukraine," he added.
Several European Union countries have ordered Russian diplomats out this week amid global outrage after news emerged of alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, northwest of the capital, Kyiv.
Journalists have seen the bodies of dozens of people, many of them shot at close range and some with their hands tied behind them, left on the streets of Bucha since Russian troops retreated last week.
Moscow has claimed the accusations are false and the embassy in Paris on April 6 posted a photo claiming to show bodies being placed in a street in Bucha with the caption: "Film set, town of Bucha."
The tweet was later deleted, but some responded to Le Drain's tweet by reposting the photo while decrying Russia's propaganda attempts.
The embassy also has a post from a man it claims is a former Ukrainian lawmaker who says the Bucha massacre was "staged."
U.S. President Joe Biden said on April 6 that the Justice Department's chief war crimes prosecutor was meeting his French counterpart to assist in a potential war crimes trial "to identify and hold accountable those responsible for atrocities in Ukraine."
It's also not the first time the Russian Embassy in Paris has been accused of improper tweets during the war, which Moscow launched on February 24.
On March 25, the ambassador was summoned to the French Foreign Ministry to protest "unacceptable" tweets issued by the embassy showing crude cartoons depicting Europe and the United States.
Kazakhstan To Lift Coronavirus Restrictions At Border Checkpoints
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan plans to lift all coronavirus restrictions at checkpoints along its borders with Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan as of April 11.
The decision was made by the coronavirus task force on April 6 based on the fact "the epidemiologic situation in the country has stabilized."
Restrictions also will be lifted at Kazakhstan's airports for individuals arriving in the country by plane.
However, travelers will still need to provide either a negative PCR test result or proof of being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Kyrgyzstan has been urging Kazakhstan to open border checkpoints for some time now, as Kyrgyz citizens have been able to travel to Kazakhstan only by air since spring 2020.
Russia lifted coronavirus restrictions at its checkpoints along the Kazakh borders on March 30, exactly two years after they were shut down due to coronavirus.
Ukraine Chides Hungary For Russia Stance, Urges It To Be On 'Right Side Of History'
Ukraine has chided Hungary for its stance on Russian energy supplies, saying it is "damaging" European Union unity and undermining attempts by the West to force Russia to end its unprovoked war.
"The reluctance of the Hungarian leadership to acknowledge Russia's undeniable responsibility for the atrocities of the Russian Army in Bucha, Irpen, Hostomel, and other settlements means to consciously strengthen Russia's sense of impunity and encourage it to commit new atrocities against Ukrainians," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement on April 7.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and did not veto European Union sanctions against Moscow, even though he said he didn't agree with them.
But he has also refrained from criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and rejected the idea of curbs on oil and gas imports from Russia, saying that would wreck Hungary's economy.
That stance helped him secure a fourth consecutive term with a landslide election victory on April 3 and Budapest announced earlier on April 7 that it continues to receive Russian nuclear fuel for power plants by air since shipping by rail via Ukraine was no longer a possibility.
Nikolenko said that with the election now behind it, Budapest is moving "on to the next step -- to help Putin continue his aggression against Ukraine."
He said Hungary's break with the EU on accepting Moscow's demand that gas supplies be made in rubles was a sign of how the government was undermining sanctions against Russia and raising questions as to why Budapest was offering to host peace talks.
"Against this background, proposals to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Budapest look cynical. If Hungary really wants to help end the war, here's how to do it: stop destroying unity in the EU, support new anti-Russian sanctions, provide military assistance to Ukraine, and not create additional sources of funding for Russia's military machine," Nikolenko said.
"It is never too late to get to the right side of history."
Austria Becomes Latest EU Country To Expel Russian Diplomats
Austria has become the latest EU member to expel Russian diplomats.
A spokesperson for Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg announced on April 4 that four Russian diplomats were being forced to leave for acting in a way incompatible with their diplomatic status, joining a group of countries in the European Union that have taken similar action this week.
Unlike those other EU countries, which include France, Italy, and Germany, the spokesperson did not say the move was because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the alleged Russian atrocities committed there.
The three diplomats working at Russia's embassy and one based in Salzburg must leave the country by April 12, she said.
EU countries have ordered Russian diplomats out this week amid global outrage after news emerged of alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, north of the capital, Kyiv.
Journalists have seen the bodies of dozens of people, many of them shot at close range and some with their hands tied behind them, left on the streets of Bucha since Russian troops retreated last week.
Without offering any evidence, the Kremlin has claimed the deaths are fake.
In what amounts to one of the biggest diplomatic breakdowns of recent years, 206 Russian diplomats and embassy staff have been told since April 4 they are no longer welcome to stay by governments in Italy, France, Germany, and elsewhere.
In addition to that, more than 100 are reported to have already been thrown out since the beginning of Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and The Guardian
Runners From Russia, Belarus Barred From Boston Marathon
Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been barred from taking part in this year's Boston Marathon, the latest such sporting ban to follow Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russian and Belarusian athletes living in their respective countries are barred from the April 18 race, the Boston Athletic Association said on April 6.
However, Russian and Belarusian citizens not residing in either country would be allowed to take part, but not under the flag of either nation.
"Like so many around the world we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine," Boston Athletic Association chief executive Tom Grilk said.
"We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine," Grilk added in a statement.
The Boston Marathon, one of the world's major running events, is returning to its traditional April slot this year after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russia has been increasingly isolated by the sporting world following the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Soccer governing bodies FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia from all international competitions, including the World Cup, while organizations such as Formula One have cancelled events in Russia.
Belarus, whose territory has been used in the invasion, has been punished as well.
Based on reporting by AFP
Ukraine Presses For More NATO Weapons As Russian Invasion Enters Seventh Week
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on NATO members to provide Kyiv with all the weapons it needs in its battle with Russian forces as Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine entered its seventh week.
"My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. Its weapons, weapons, and weapons," Kuleba told journalists at NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 7.
He called for the dispatch of more planes, air-defense systems, missiles, and military vehicles from NATO allies.
Kuleba also said Ukraine will keep up demands on the West for an oil and gas embargo on Russia.
"We will continue to insist on full oil and gas embargo," he told reporters ahead of a meeting with NATO foreign ministers.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said NATO was discussing how to increase its help to Ukraine with "different military weapons."
"We are looking closely with our partners how we can support Ukraine in the future, more intensively and more coordinated because they have a right of self-defense and we will support this right of self-defense together with different partners," she said at the NATO meeting.
In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that the Russian military was building up its forces for a new offensive in the east, where the Kremlin has said its goal is to "liberate" the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland. Ukraine, too, was preparing for battle, he said.
"We will fight and we will not retreat," he said. "We will seek all possible options to defend ourselves until Russia begins to seriously seek peace. This is our land. This is our future. And we won't give them up."
Russia's six-week-long invasion has so far forced over 4 million to flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless, turned cities into rubble and prompted a raft of Western restrictions on Russian elites and the economy.
Further international outrage was sparked earlier this week after grisly images emerged of dead civilians in the streets of Bucha, a town northeast of Kyiv recaptured from Russian invaders.
Local officials say more than 300 people were killed by Russian forces in Bucha alone, and around 50 of them were executed. Moscow denies the accusations.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he has summoned Russia's ambassador to Paris over an "obscene" tweet that tried to portray the massacre in Bucha as fake.
"Faced with the obscene and provocative communication from the Russian Embassy in France on the Bucha atrocities, I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador," France's top diplomat said in a tweet on April 7.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities urged people living in the Donbas to evacuate immediately.
"Later, people will come under fire," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, "and we won’t be able to do anything to help them."
A U.S. defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said Russia had completed pulling out all of its estimated 24,000 or more troops from the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas in the north, sending them into Belarus or Russia to resupply and reorganize, probably to return to fight in the east.
But a Western official, also speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence estimates, said it will take Russia's battle-damaged forces as much as a month to regroup for a major push on eastern Ukraine.
The United Nations General Assembly will vote on April 7 on suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
The United States and its Western allies have moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over killings they labeled as war crimes.
In reaction to the alleged atrocities outside Kyiv, the United States announced on April 6 sanctions against Putin's two adult daughters and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks.
Britain banned investment in Russia and pledged to end its dependence on Russian coal and oil by the end of the year.
The U.S. Senate planned to take up legislation on April 7 to end normal trade relations with Russia and to codify President Joe Biden's executive action banning imports of Russian oil. The trade suspension would allow Biden to enact higher tariffs on certain Russian imports.
The United States and the United Kingdom boycotted an informal meeting on April 6 of the UN Security Council called by Russia to press its baseless claims that the United States has biological-warfare laboratories in Ukraine.
But the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on April 6 that its allies must go further.
"Sanctions against Russia must be ruinous enough for us to end this terrible war," he said.
"My goal is to impose an embargo on the supply to Russia of technology, equipment, minerals and ores (and) rare earth dual-use minerals and thus stop the production of weapons in Russia."
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, AP, and dpa
Armenia, Azerbaijan Make Progress Toward Peace Deal
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to start drafting a bilateral "peace treaty" and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during fresh talks in Brussels hosted by European Council President Charles Michel.
"We have decided all together to launch a concrete process, to prepare a possible peace treaty and to address all necessary elements for such a treaty," Michel told reporters late on April 6 after his trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that lasted for more than four hours.
"I am confident that tonight we took an important step in the right direction," he said. "It doesn't mean everything is solved. But it means that we made progress."
In a written statement issued shortly afterward, Michel said Aliyev and Pashinian pledged to "move rapidly" toward a comprehensive treaty meant to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. They will instruct their foreign ministers to "work on the preparation" of such a deal, the head of the European Union's main decision-making body added.
The Armenian government's press office confirmed these instructions in a statement on the late-night talks.
Baku wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that they are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh.
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said last week that Yerevan will also raise the issue of Karabakh's status with the Azerbaijani side. The Armenian government statement on the Brussels talks made no mention of that issue.
Michel said after the talks that the two sides now had a better understanding of possible parameters of the deal. But he did not elaborate.
The top EU official also announced that Aliyev and Pashinian agreed to "convene a joint border commission by the end of April."
"The mandate of the joint border commission will be to delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and ensure a stable security situation along and in the vicinity of the border line," he said.
The Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders already agreed to set up such a commission during their November 2021 talks in Sochi hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was expected that Russian officials will actively participate in the commission's work.
It was not immediately clear whether Yerevan and Baku had agreed to exclude Russia from any role in the border demarcation.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Says Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Will Have 'Enormous' Repercussions
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the war in Ukraine will have "enormous economic repercussions" in the country and beyond.
Yellen told U.S. lawmakers on April 6 that the rising price of energy, metal, wheat, and corn that Russia and Ukraine produce "is going to escalate inflationary pressures as well."
Russia's invasion, "including the atrocities committed against innocent Ukrainians in Bucha, are reprehensible, represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions for the world," she told the House Financial Services Committee.
"Spillovers from the crisis are heightening economic vulnerabilities in many countries that are already facing higher debt burdens and limited policy options as they recover from COVID-19," Yellen said.
Her remarks were part of her annual testimony on the state of the international financial system, which placed particular emphasis on the war in Ukraine and sanctions that the United States has imposed on Russia in response.
The sanctions "are pushing up the price of energy. It's a price that's important to pay to punish Russia for what it's doing in Ukraine," she added.
Along with touching on the need for food and energy security and debt sustainability globally, Yellen called on Congress to provide support to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. The two institutions provide grants and humanitarian funds financing to the world's poorest and most vulnerable.
Yellen also told lawmakers that President Joe Biden wants Russia expelled from the Group of 20 major economies forum, and the United States will boycott "a number of G20 meetings" in Indonesia later this year if Russian officials show up.
Indonesia holds the G20 presidency this year and plans to host a finance meeting in July and a leaders summit in November.
Her comments raised questions over the future of the G20, which has been the premier global economic and policy forum since the 2008-09 financial crisis.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
- By Current Time
If Blinken Could Address Russians, He Would Ask How War In Ukraine Answers Any Of Their Needs
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says if he were able to address the Russian people about the war in Ukraine, he would ask them how the war is answering any of their needs.
Blinken, who was interviewed on April 6 for the Russian-language Telegram account of the U.S. State Department, acknowledged that he cannot speak to the Russian people because of restrictions imposed on the media by the Russian government.
"I wish I could effectively deliver a message to the Russian public. The fact of the matter is, I can't speak on Russian television," he said. "Most social media is blocked or I would be blocked from speaking to it."
But he said if it were possible, he would ask Russians how aggression in Ukraine "is doing anything to make a difference in your lives" and how it helps them send their kids to school, provide food for their families, and save some money to build a better future, which he said are the same needs of Americans, Europeans, Ukrainians, and people all over the world.
Answering a question posted by Current Time, Blinken said Russians were being fed "a steady diet of propaganda that doesn't reflect the facts," and that's why they are unable to make their own judgments about the situation.
Blinken said he would remind Russians that U.S. President Joe Biden last year told President Vladimir Putin repeatedly that the preference of the United States was to have a more stable, predictable relationship with Russia.
The two countries have many "big things" that they should be working on, he said, citing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change as examples.
"These are things that affect Americans and Russians and people all over the world. That's what we should be spending our time on," he said. "But tragically, because without reason, Vladimir Putin decided to attack Ukraine, the world is now focused on this."
The tragedy is not about the Russian people, rather the choice that Putin made -- "a choice that does nothing to advance the lives of Russians," he said.
Separately, Blinken said in a news release that Washington was united with its allies and partners to ensure that Russia pays a severe price for causing death and destruction in Ukraine, citing in particular "the horrors in Bucha."
Blinken cited economic sanctions that were announced earlier against Sberbank, Russia’s largest financial institution, and Alfa Bank, one of the largest private banks in Russia, which he said "continue to sustain President Putin's aggression against Ukraine."
The sanctions also target several individuals, including Putin's two adult daughters and all 21 members of Russia's National Security Council, including former President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, "for their role and authority in crafting the Kremlin's brutal policies and resulting abuses."
The new sanctions follow the approval on April 5 of $100 million in new security assistance to help Ukraine "meet a continued need for additional anti-armor systems," Blinken said.
The new military assistance is the sixth of arms, equipment, and supplies from Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It brings U.S. military assistance to almost $2.5 billion since September, and $4.5 billion since 2014, Blinken said.
President Says Kazakhstan 'Respects' Ukraine's Territorial Integrity
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev says his country respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which has come under attack from Russia.
Writing in the National Interest magazine, Toqaev said that while Kazakhstan shared a lengthy border with Russia, it also had "a deep tradition of friendly relations with Ukraine."
"We respect its territorial integrity -- as the overwhelming majority of the world does," Toqaev wrote, adding that he hopes the fighting between Russia and Ukraine ends quickly "in accordance with the UN Charter."
"I have been in direct communications with Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy, urging dialogue and a peaceful settlement of hostilities. Kazakhstan is both willing and able to continue its role as international mediator," Toqaev said.
Toqaev went on in the article to talk about the deadly anti-government protests that shook Kazakhstan in early January and led to removal of his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, from the oil-rich Central Asian state's political scene.
Toqaev called the violence that claimed at least 230 lives "a tragedy" and said that he had launched what he called "landmark reforms" to improve the situation in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic
"The country is embarking on an unprecedented decentralization of state power, enhancing checks and balances. Corruption and nepotism will not be tolerated. Concentration of political power and accumulation of wealth in the hands of a few must be reversed if this country is to prosper," Toqaev wrote.
Since the deadly violence, Toqaev has also been trying to distance himself from Nazarbaev and his system that stretched back 30 years to before the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. He announced reforms under a slogan "Let us build a new Kazakhstan!"
However, many in Kazakhstan say that Toqaev must first explain why he ordered the security forces, army, and police to shoot to kill without warning during the January protests, as well as the real reason he invited troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to Kazakhstan during the protests.
Thousands of people were detained after the demonstrations that turned into disorder, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which he has provided no evidence.
Meanwhile, some experts have dismissed the Kazakh president's proposal to limit the powers of his office as a populist move designed to appease the public following the bloody riots, saying he is making moves that won't actually see him give up any "real" power.
Czech Parliament Recognizes Holodomor Famine In Ukraine As Genocide
The Czech parliament has recognized the famine that took place in Ukraine in the 1930s as genocide.
The Ukrainian ambassador to the Czech Republic, Yevhen Perebiynis, tweeted that Czech lawmakers voted on the decision on April 6 and expressed gratitude for the move.
"Without condemning Stalin's crimes against Ukraine, it is difficult to understand the essence of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's attempts to conquer and destroy Ukraine," Perebiynis added.
The famine, known as the Holodomor, took place in 1932-33 as Soviet leader Josef Stalin's police forced peasants in Ukraine to join collective farms by requisitioning their grain and other foodstuffs.
Historians say the failure to properly harvest crops in Ukraine in 1932 under Soviet mismanagement was the main cause of the famine.
It is estimated that up to 9 million people died as a result of executions, deportation, and starvation during the Stalin-era campaign.
Many Ukrainians consider the famine an act of genocide aimed at wiping out Ukrainian farmers.
Along with Ukraine, at least 16 other countries have officially recognized the Holodomor as "genocide."
In October 2018, the U.S. Senate adopted a nonbinding resolution recognizing that Stalin and those around him committed genocide against the Ukrainians in 1932-33.
Moscow has long denied any systematic effort to target Ukrainians, arguing a poor harvest at the time wiped out many in other parts of the Soviet Union.
U.S. Indicts Russian Oligarch Tied To Financing Separatists In Crimea For Alleged Sanctions Violations
The United States has announced the indictment of Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev for sanctions violations as the U.S. Justice Department accelerates efforts to track down illicit Russian assets.
The Russian billionaire and founder and owner of the Tsargrad TV channel had been previously placed under sanctions by the United States over his participation in the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region by Russia in 2014 and his public support for Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's east.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on April 6 that Malofeyev had been identified as a source of financing for Russians promoting the separatists and as providing support for the separatists in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.
"After being sanctioned by the United States, Malofeyev attempted to evade the sanctions by using co-conspirators to surreptitiously acquire and run media outlets across Europe," Garland told reporters at a news conference.
Malofeyev, 47, is charged with violating U.S. sanctions in connection with his hiring of U.S. citizen Jack Hanick to operate television networks in Russia and Greece and attempting to acquire a television network in Bulgaria, the Justice Department said in a news release.
Malofeyev also conspired with Hanick and others to illegally transfer a $10 million investment that Malofeyev made in a U.S. bank to a business associate in Greece in violation of the sanctions blocking Malofeyev's assets from being transferred, the department said.
Hanick, a former employee of U.S. broadcasters CNBC and Fox News, was arrested last month for his work as a television producer for Malofeyev.
Along with the indictment, the United States issued a seizure warrant for Malofeyev's U.S. investments. Malofeyev remains at large and is believed to be in Russia. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf, the AP reported.
The indictment was the first of a Russian oligarch in the United States since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said.
"We have our eyes on every dollar and jet. We have our eyes on every piece of art and real estate purchased with dirty money and on every Bitcoin wallet filled with proceeds of theft and other crimes," Monaco said, adding that "our goal is to ensure that sanctioned Russian oligarchs and cyber-criminals will not find safe haven."
Garland also announced the "disruption" of a type of global malicious computer network known as a botnet controlled by the Russian military intelligence agency, the GRU.
"The Russian government has recently used similar infrastructure to attack Ukrainian targets," he said. "Fortunately, we were able to disrupt this botnet before it could be used.
U.S. law enforcement agencies, working with international partners, detected the infection of thousands of network hardware devices, Garland said.
"We were then able to disable the GRU's control over those devices before the botnet could be weaponized," he said.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Melting Snow Causes Flooding In Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN -- Melting snow has caused severe flooding in several regions of Kazakhstan, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes and killing livestock.
Emergencies Minister Yury Ilyin said on April 6 that 185 residential buildings and 78 summer houses were affected by heavy flooding in the country.
Ilyin said that the most affected territories were in western Kazakhstan and the Aqtobe region, while the situation remains serious in Nur-Sultan, the capital, the Aqmola region surrounding it, as well as in the central Qaraghandy region.
Since late March, at least 600 people had to leave their homes in the western Kazakhstan region over the increasing floods. More than 100 domestic animals and cattle have been killed by the floods in the region.
In the northwestern region of Aqtobe, flooding disrupted communications between the regional capital, Aqtobe, and nearby towns and villages for several days last week.
Also last week, a 9-year-old child died in the floods in the Qaraghandy region. Dozens of residents of the town of Rabochy in the region were evacuated on April 5 as flooding reached their homes.
Ilyin said there was a danger that 285 towns and villages across the country may suffer heavy flooding in coming days as snow continues to melt quickly.
Greece Says It Is Expelling 12 Russian Diplomats
Greece has become the latest European country to expel Russian diplomats, saying 12 members of the country's diplomatic and consular missions had been designated as personae non gratae.
The 12 "were declared undesirable according to the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963," Greece's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 6.
"The ministry's secretary-general informed the Russian ambassador earlier today about this decision," it added.
Separately, Luxembourg said on April 6 that it was expelling one Russian diplomat "whose actions contradict the security interests of Luxembourg."
The moves come a day after several European countries announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats amid reports of alleged atrocities being committed in Ukraine by Russian troops, including in the town of Bucha, where many civilians appear to have been executed.
More than 300 Russian diplomats have been told to leave missions in countries around the world since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Poland, Germany, Slovakia, France, and Italy together account for 185 Russian diplomatic expulsions.
Hungary Breaks With EU, Will Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
Hungary has broken ranks with the European Union, saying it will accept Moscow's demand that gas supplies be paid for in rubles.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has opposed any EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas or Western arms shipments through Hungarian territory to Ukraine, told journalists on April 6 that he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that if asked, Hungary would pay for gas shipments using the Russian currency.
In retaliation for Western sanctions imposed because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Putin has warned Europe that it must pay for gas supplies in rubles or face a possible cut in supplies.
The EU has said it won't abide by Russia's demand as it is a breach of contract since payment was agreed upon in euros.
Earlier on April 6, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said gas contracts were between his country and Russia, and that the EU had "no role" to play in the deal.
EU countries rely on Russia for about one-third of the bloc's total gas supplies. It has yet to apply any sanctions on oil or gas from Russia, though European Council chief Charles Michel said on April 6 that measures on the sector will be needed "sooner or later."
With reporting by Reuters
Prominent Tatar Activist Zakiyev Leaves Russia Over War In Ukraine
The chairman of the All-Tatar Public Center (TIU), Farit Zakiyev, has left Russia's Tatarstan region for Turkey over Moscow's unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Zakiyev told RFE/RL on April 5 that he left the country on March 19 and was currently in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.
"I left to protest this war. I reject this war because I belong to the generation that studied and worked with Ukrainians. The war against Ukrainians is absolutely unacceptable for me," he said.
"Also, in the current circumstances in Russia it is absolutely impossible to continue social and political activities, the activities of the All-Tatar Public Center," Zakiyev said, adding that he took part in several public actions in Turkey to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The TIU, which has been functioning since 1989, is known for activities promoting the Tatar culture, language, and traditions, as well as equal rights for ethnic Tatars.
In recent years, the organization has been under pressure from the authorities in the wake of an ongoing crackdown on nongovernmental organizations, independent media, and democratic institutions across Russia.
Many activists, journalists, and other people have left Russia for other countries since the attack on Ukraine on February 24.
Ukraine Wants 'Truly Painful,' 'Ruinous' Sanctions Against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says economic sanctions announced on April 6 are strong but are still not enough to bring an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking in his daily video address early on April 7, Zelenskiy urged the democratic world to go further by rejecting Russian oil and completely blocking Russian banks from the international finance system.
"Unless there is a truly painful sanctions package against Russia and the real supply of weapons we have requested multiple times, Russia will consider it a permit," Zelenskiy said in the address, which was posted on Facebook. "Like permission to move on. Like permission to step on. As a permission to start a new bloody wave in Donbas."
He added that the failure of countries to quickly agree to an embargo of Russian oil was costing Ukrainian lives.
Presidential aide Andriy Yermak said earlier that Ukraine's allies must go further than the sanctions announced on April 6.
"Sanctions against Russia must be ruinous enough for us to end this terrible war," he said. "My goal is to impose an embargo on the supply to Russia of technology, equipment, minerals, and ores (and) rare earth dual-use minerals and thus stop the production of weapons in Russia."
The United States and Britain on April 6 announced new measures such as sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters in an unprecedented move by Western governments trying to pressure Moscow.
A senior U.S. administration official said on April 6 that the wife and daughter of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were also being hit with financial sanctions.
More broadly, the banking giant Sberbank, which is Russia's largest financial institution, is being hit with full blocking sanctions, as well as the private Alfa Bank, whose main shareholders have long been considered close to Putin's inner circle.
Britain on April 6 also announced new sanctions, including asset freezes targeting Sberbank and the Credit Bank of Moscow, and designated eight Russian oligarchs who the British government says are used by Putin "to prop up his war economy."
"Together with our allies, we are showing the Russian elite that they cannot wash their hands of the atrocities committed on Putin’s orders," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
The European Union was expected to make a similar announcement on April 7.
The senior U.S. administration official who laid out the sanctions in a call with reporters said the United States believes that many of Putin's assets are hidden with family members and that's why his daughters were being targeted.
In addition to sanctions aimed at Putin's daughters and Lavrov's wife and daughter, the new sanctions also target Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and 20 other members of Russia's Security Council, including Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and prime minister.
The penalties freeze any assets the individuals named hold in the United States, the Treasury Department said. They also block all transactions that involve any of their property by people in the United States.
Since Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula, economic sanctions have been the preferred tool for punishing Russian officials and for trying to force changes in Kremlin policies.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Washington has imposed financial penalties on more than 140 so-called oligarchs -- powerful, wealthy, politically connected businessmen -- and their family members, as well as more than 400 government officials and lawmakers.
Putin himself was hit with sanctions by the West for the first time ever on February 25, a day after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in what has turned into the largest military operation in Europe since World War II.
Aside from damaging Russia's economy, the sanctions have had little apparent effect on Russia's actions in Ukraine or elsewhere. That's prompted a growing chorus of lawmakers, activists, and others to call for harsher sanctions to target people even closer to Putin.
The two daughters Putin has with his now ex-wife, Lyudmila -- Yekaterina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova -- were kept out of public view for years.
Vorontsova, 37, who is believed to have a medical degree, is the co-owner of a health-care investment company aiming to build a new, state-of-the-art medical center near St. Petersburg.
She was married to a Dutch citizen, though it is unclear whether they are still together.
Tikhonova, 35, gained attention in the late 2010s when she began to perform as an acrobatic dancer and competitive rock-and-roll dancer.
She later became the director of Innopraktika, a $1.7 billion government-backed project to build a science and research center at Moscow State University.
Tikhonova was previously married to the son of a powerful, Kremlin-connected banker named Nikolai Shamalov. The couple reportedly divorced in 2018.
Last year, Tikhonova appeared in public speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. She was not identified in press materials or on Russian media as being Putin's daughter.
Though he was seen regularly with Lyudmila when they were married, Putin has made few comments about his family over the years.
In 2017, during his annual televised call-in show, Putin said his daughters were "involved in science and education," and that they "lived normal, everyday lives."
With reporting by RFE/RL Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak
Iran's President Orders Ministry To Investigate Fatal Mashhad Stabbing
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered the Intelligence Ministry to investigate a knife attack on three clergymen in the Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad that left at least one dead.
Raisi said on April 6 that the ministry should identify and prosecute all perpetrators of the incident, which took place the day before.
Raisi blamed the knife attack on the influence of "takfiri" -- a term used for Sunni extremists, including the Islamic State (IS) group.
The authorities said the alleged assailant, whom some media have identified as a foreign national, had been detained. At least four suspected accomplices were also arrested, while the motive for the attack remains unclear.
The Mehr news agency reported on April 5 that a second cleric had died after being taken to a hospital.
But the semiofficial ISNA news agency on April 6 quoted the chief of Kamyab hospital in Mashhad, Masoud Khani, as saying that the two clerics injured in the attack were in a stable condition.
"The first 24 to 48 hours are very sensitive for trauma patients, we have to wait and see," Khani was quoted as saying by ISNA.
Reports said a memorial service for Hojatoleslam Mohammad Aslani, killed in the attack, will be held on April 7. He was due to be buried on April 8 in a square reserved for martyrs in the courtyard of the shrine.
Crimean Tatar Activist Detained In Russia-Occupied Crimea After Police Searched His Home
Russian authorities have detained a Crimean Tatar activist after his home was searched in Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.
The Crimean Solidarity group told RFE/RL that police searched Server Bariyev's home in the village of Rozdolne on April 6 and took him away.
Bariyev's relatives and friends say no reason was given for the search or the activist's detention.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Last month, a court in Moscow sentenced seven Crimean Tatars on extremism charges that they and human rights organizations in Ukraine say are politically motivated.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries. Moscow also backs separatists in a war against government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.
Two Men Shot Dead In Skirmish Along Uzbek-Kyrgyz Border
BISHKEK -- Uzbek border guards have shot to death two men at a disputed segment of the border with Kyrgyzstan.
The Kyrgyz Border Guard Service said the incident took place late on April 5 when a group of Kyrgyz men tried to illegally smuggle goods into Uzbek territory on horses.
When Uzbek border guards tried to stop them, the men reportedly refused and the standoff turned violent.
"Uzbek border guards had to use firearms to protect their lives and health, in which two men were lethally wounded, while others managed to escape back to Kyrgyz territory," the Border Guard Service said.
Officials said the men killed were 31 and 37 years old. They were both born in Uzbekistan but obtained Kyrgyz citizenship in 2012 and permanently resided in the village of Deires in Kyrgyzstan's Jalal-Abad region.
Officials from both countries agreed to investigate the incident separately.
According to the Border Guard Service, the bodies of the men were repatriated to Kyrgyzstan on April 6 and the situation along the border, where there have been many deadly clashes over the years, is stable.
The border areas in Central Asia have been subject to recurring disputes since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to frequent tension between the two countries.
Hungary's Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine's Ambassador Over 'Offensive Comments'
Hungary's Foreign Ministry has summoned Ukraine's ambassador to Budapest over what it described as offensive comments from Kyiv regarding Budapest's stance on Russia's invasion.
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement on April 6 that Hungary had condemned Russia's invasion, acknowledged Ukraine's sovereignty, and taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees as they stream across the border to flee the war.
It is "time for Ukrainian leaders to stop their insults directed at Hungary and acknowledge the will of the Hungarian people," Szijjarto said in a statement, referring to the reelection of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban on April 3.
"This is not our war, so we want to and will stay out of it," Szijjarto added, reiterating the stance that helped Orban secure a fourth consecutive term with a landslide election victory last weekend.
Szijarto was responding to comments made on April 5 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said Orban would have to choose between Moscow and the "other world," and that the Hungarian leader feared Russian influence.
Orban has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and did not veto European Union sanctions against Moscow, even though he had said he doesn’t agree with them.
But he also has refrained from criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and rejected the idea of curbs on oil and gas imports from Russia, saying such a move would wreck Hungary's economy.
Orban’s government has refused to supply weapons to Ukraine or allow their transfer across the Hungarian-Ukrainian border.
- By Todd Prince
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Russian Firebrand Politician Whose Career Spanned Yeltsin And Putin Eras, Dies At 75
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the rabid Russian nationalist lawmaker whose political rise in the early 1990s frightened the West and underscored the fragility of democracy in the immediate post-Soviet period, has died. He was 75.
Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Zhirinovsky died after a "long and serious illness." Zhirinovsky had been in a Moscow hospital since early February after testing positive for COVID-19 and developing pneumonia.
Zhirinovsky had been one of the most visible and well-known figures in Russian politics over the past three decades, capturing domestic and international headlines with his xenophobic comments and outlandish public behavior, including fistfights in parliament and on television talk shows.
He had been a prominent fixture in the Duma, the lower house of parliament, since his misleadingly named Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) stormed to a strong result in 1993, capturing the most votes in the first legislative elections since the collapse of the Soviet Union two years earlier.
He ran for president five times after that, never receiving 10 percent of the vote. And while he frequently raised fears with his provocative pronouncements in his early years in the spotlight, he later struggled even to raise eyebrows, as Russians became accustomed to his remarks and his role in the ruling apparatus.
He appeared to have lost almost all of his real political influence years ago, serving instead as a colorfully controversial but ultimately predictable piece of the so-called “systemic opposition” to President Vladimir Putin, who uses this group to advance his goals and preserve a veneer of democracy and pluralism.
Zhirinovsky rose to prominence in the early 1990s by playing on widespread disillusionment among the Russian populace with the economic and political upheaval that set in before the Soviet collapse and deepened following the country’s demise in December 1991.
The rapid transition to a market economy under President Boris Yeltsin cast many Russians into poverty as factories shut down, inflation skyrocketed, and the communist-era social safety net, threadbare as it was, unraveled.
In the December 1993 parliamentary elections, many citizens expressed their opposition to both Yeltsin and the Communist Party by voting for Zhirinovsky, who offered little in the way of a practical solution to those problems.
Zhirinovsky’s platform called for lowering the price of vodka, “defending the rights” of ethnic Russians inside and outside the country, and incorporating former imperial lands.
He also threatened the use of nuclear weapons against former adversaries – just one of a growing number of aggressive, often over-the-top positions he took publicly -- while blaming the West for many of the nation’s ills.
“Less a party than a backdrop to its demagogic leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the [LDPR] espoused ultranationalist positions, including anti-Western rhetoric; expanding Russia’s borders to include Poland and Finland, and eventually reaching the Indian Ocean; increasing arms sales abroad and restoring ties with traditional Soviet allies like Iraq and Libya; intensified support for Serbia; ridding Russia of non-Russians; provoking ethnic wars outside Russia; and warning Japan, Germany, and the United States of nuclear attack or blackmail,” the U.S. Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe said in a January 1994 report analyzing the election.
The LDPR won nearly 23 percent of the party-list votes in the election, besting liberal opponents and raising fears among those Western officials who were hoping that democracy would swiftly take hold in Russia after centuries of autocratic rule.
Zhirinovsky’s strong showing in the election prompted some observers at the time to draw comparisons to Adolf Hitler, who had won over disgruntled voters with his virulent nationalism during a similar period of deep economic and political turmoil in Germany following its defeat in World War I.
“Widespread disillusionment had worked to Zhirinovsky’s advantage. After his election, I believed the nationalist leader could – though not necessarily would – become Russia’s Hitler,” Michael McFaul, an U.S. election observer at the time who would go on to become President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Russia from 2012-14, wrote in his book From Cold War To Hot Peace.
McFaul described Zhirinovsky as the “symbolic winner” of the election and said his popularity called into question the prevailing liberal view about “the superiority and inevitability of worldwide democracy.”
For a brief period of time, Zhirinovsky was considered to be a serious challenger to Yeltsin in the 1996 presidential election, Russia’s first since the Soviet collapse.
However, his political star quickly dimmed as his boorish behavior alienated voters.
In the December 1995 Duma elections, the LDPR received 11 percent in the party-list voting – half as many votes as the Communist Party. Six months later, Zhirinovsky came in fifth in the first round of the presidential election, with less than 6 percent of the vote.
Over the years, Zhirinovsky’s tirades and antics turned him into more of an entertainer than a politician in the eyes of Russian voters. To liberal opponents and the nation’s intelligentsia, he was little more than a clown.
His influence further waned with Putin’s political ascent at the end of the 1990s.
Over more than 22 years as president or prime minister, Putin has consolidated power in part by neutering the parliament and co-opting political forces that are nominally in the opposition.
The LDPR has rarely opposed the policies of Putin and the dominant, Kremlin-controlled United Russia party. Political observers say the Kremlin has sometimes used Zhirinovsky and his party to send up trial balloons on initiatives it does not want to immediately be associated with the government.
Like Zhirinovsky, Putin also attached importance to the issue of ethnic Russians who found themselves living outside the country after the fall of the Soviet Union -- a situation that he says prompted his remark that the collapse of the U.S.S.R. was the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the 20th century.
“The difference was that, until 2014, Putin had always claimed that talk of ‘bringing back’ these lands with lots of Russians in the so-called ‘near abroad’ was not politically realistic," said Brian Taylor, a professor of political science at Syracuse University who focuses on Russia.
Since 2014, when Putin sent the military to seize control of Crimea and Moscow fomented separatism in the Donbas, Putin's rhetoric with respect to Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine "has become more strident, which rhetorically moved him closer to Zhirinovsky, although usually without the extreme flourishes that Zhirinovsky was famous for,” Taylor said in early February.
Zhirinovsky had called for the partitioning of Ukraine and made other remarks that bore similarities to more recent comments from Putin, who launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after increasingly aggressive rhetoric in which he repeatedly suggesting that the neighboring country has no right to exist as a sovereign state.
In a diatribe in the Duma in December, as Russia amassed forces at Ukraine’s borders, Zhirinovsky suggested Moscow would invade at 4 a.m. on February 22 -- a prediction that was off by only about 48 hours.
Zhirinovsky ran against Putin for president in 2000, 2012, and 2018, and against placeholder Dmitry Medvedev in 2008 – campaigns widely seen as part of Kremlin efforts to create the appearance of pluralism and competition. By contrast, opposition leader Aleksei Navalny was barred from the 2018 ballot over convictions on financial-crimes charges he say were fabricated to sideline him.
Zhirinovsky was born in what was then the Soviet republic of Kazakhstan on April 25, 1946, a year after the end of World War II, to a father with a Ukrainian Jewish background and an ethnic Russian mother.
Zhirinovsky initially denied his Jewish heritage and rarely talked about his father, Volf Eidelshtein, who moved to the newly formed state of Israel a few years after his son’s birth.
Zhirinovsky took the last name of his mother’s first husband when he turned 18.
He moved to the Soviet capital in the 1960s to attend Moscow State University, where he majored in Turkish studies, and he briefly worked in Turkey. He received a law degree in 1977 and a philosophy degree much later, in 1998, after defending a dissertation on “the past, present, and future of the Russian nation.”
In March 1990, Zhirinovsky was elected head of the Liberal Democratic Party of the Soviet Union, which he had helped create – reportedly with the backing of the KGB – a few months earlier. It was the first legal opposition party in the Soviet Union.
He ran for president of what was still the Soviet republic of Russia in June 1991, coming in third with 8 percent of the vote in an election won by Yeltsin.
The Soviet Union ceased to exist six months later and the political upheaval continued, with Yeltsin ordering the shelling of the parliament building in October 1993 during a showdown with anti-reform opponents that led to parliamentary election that December.
Zhirinovsky is survived by his wife, Galina Lebedeva, and three grown children.
