G7 Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan To Stay 'Fully Committed' To Peace Process

A day of mourning has been declared for those killed in Russian missile strikes on the city of Dnipro and its surroundings in Ukraine's southeast as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again appealed to Kyiv's allies to urgently supply his embattled country with more air defenses.

The members of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries, meanwhile, responded to the strikes by pledging to boost Ukraine's air defenses.

Separately, Ukraine's air force claimed that it destroyed a Russian bomber in response to the missile attacks on April 19.

"Every country that provides air defense systems to Ukraine, every leader who helps persuade our partners that air defense systems should not be stored in warehouses but deployed in real cities and communities facing terror, and everyone who supports our defense is a life saver," Zelenskiy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"We are determined to continue to provide military, financial, political, humanitarian, economic, and development support to Ukraine and its people," the G7 foreign ministers said at the end of a two-day meeting on the Italian island of Capri.

The G7 will "bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities to save lives and protect critical infrastructure," a statement said, without providing a specific timeline.

At least eight people were killed and 25 wounded when Russian warplanes fired missiles at targets in the Dnipropetrovsk region -- Ukraine's industrial heartland.

Two people were killed in Dnipro, a city of 1 million that is also the region's capital, and six in the Synelnykivskiy district, some 60 kilometers south of Dnipro, where more than a dozen homes were damaged, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram that 24 people were wounded and residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were also damaged in the city.

Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov declared April 20 a day of mourning in the region.

A third location in Dnipropetrovsk, Zelenskiy's hometown of Kriviy Rih, was targeted by a separate Russian attack that damaged infrastructure and wounded three people, according to Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul, who said the strike on infrastructure caused a fire.

Following the strikes, Ukraine's air force said it destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber.

"This is retaliation for the fact that the Russian strategic aircraft attacked our peaceful cities today, where civilians were killed," air force spokesman Ilya Yevlash told RFE/RL.

"This is the first time that our air force together with our partners from the [military intelligence] and other defense forces were able to shoot down a Tu-22M3 strategic aviation aircraft. And for the first time, two Kh-22 missiles fired by this aircraft were also shot down. Of course, it's a combo. Today is a rainy day in the Russian propaganda media," Yevlash said.

WATCH: Ukrainian authorities announced that Russian aerial attacks had killed at least nine people in the Dnipropetrovsk region early on April 19. Most of the casualties were in the city of Synelnykove. In the regional center, Dnipro, a five-story residential building in the downtown area caught fire after it was hit by fragments from a downed Russian missile.

Yevlash later added that a second Tu-22M3 was forced to turn around before it had time to launch its missiles, without providing details.

The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified.

Russia's Defense Ministry said a Tu-22 had crashed in the southern region of Stavropol due to a technical malfunction while returning to base from a combat mission.

Stavropol regional chief Vladimir Vladimirov said one of the four members of the crew had died, while rescue services were searching for one that was missing. Two other members were found alive, Vladimirov said.

"Russia must be held accountable for its terror, and all missiles and 'Shahed' drones must be intercepted," Zelenskiy wrote on X.

"The world can ensure this, and our partners possess the necessary capabilities. This has been demonstrated in the skies over the Middle East, and it should also work in Europe," Zelenskiy said in an apparent reference of a massive Iranian drone attack on Israel last week that was virtually completely repelled in a joint effort by Israeli, U.S., French, British, and Jordanian air defenses.

Ukraine has been pleading for months for more air defenses as it grapples with increasingly intense Russian air strikes on its infrastructure while its stocks of weapons and ammunition dwindle as critical U.S. aid remains stuck in Congress.

The United States has been by far the main provider of military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

But a desperately needed $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine remains blocked in the U.S. House of Representatives amid opposition from hard-liners in the Republican Party who want to tie domestic policy issues such as immigration to a decision on foreign aid.

The heads of parliament in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania sent a joint letter to Congress urging it to approve the aid package for Ukraine.

"Europe is taking historic steps to strengthen its defense capabilities, but this inevitably takes time -- time that Ukraine does not have," the letter addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

The House is expected to vote as early as April 20 on military aid, including the long-delayed package for Ukraine.

On April 19, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that his recent visit to Washington marked "a shift in the issue of unblocking the aid from the United States."

"We received assurances of the support for the bill from both [the Republican and Democratic] parties. We expect that this large aid package from the U.S. will be voted on in the near future," Shmyhal added.