Global Trade Woes Likely Topic As G7 Leaders Begin Second Day Of Summit

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations are set to begin the second day of their three-day summit in France, with global trade tensions likely to be the focus of talks.

Formal working sessions are scheduled to begin on August 25 in the French beach city of Biarritz, with the defense of democracy, inequality, climate change, and women's empowerment also on the agenda.

Much of the first day was taken up with discussions on U.S. President Donald Trump's push to have Russia readmitted to the group, which formerly was known as the G8.

Russia was kicked out of the grouping in 2014 after it illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea region and then backed pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people since April 2014.

On August 24, European Council President Donald Tusk rejected Trump’s suggestion that Russia be readmitted, telling the G7 summit that there were now even more reasons than before for keeping Moscow out.

Bilateral sessions will likely be the highlight of Day 2 of the summit.

Trump is scheduled to hold a meeting with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prior to the opening session on August 25, with trade relations likely to be high on the agenda.

Johnson, who is attempting to lead Britain out of the European Union, will seek to persuade Trump to offer flexibility on trade to help the British economy during the likely post-Brexit period.

The United States under Trump’s leadership remains at odds with French President Emmanuel Macron and others over climate change.

Trump has also caused concern among international partners with his views on international trade, including his decisions to impose tariffs on allies and adversaries alike.

With reporting by dpa, AFP, AP, and Reuters