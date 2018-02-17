Ukraine Peacekeepers, Russia Sanctions In Focus At Munich Conference

MUNICH, Germany -- A potential UN peacekeeping force in eastern Ukraine was again on the agenda as the second day of a high-profile security conference kicked off, with Germany’s foreign minister saying such a mission could lead to an easing of sanctions against Russia.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in a February 17 speech opening the second day of the Munich Security Conference that such a mission could lead to a step-by-step lifting” of sanctions against Russia over its interference in Ukraine.

The possibility of creating such a force for eastern Ukrainian has also been discussed by top officials on the sidelines of the Munich conference.

But Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said a day earlier that he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were unable to come to an agreement on the matter during their meeting in Munich.

The European Union and the United States hit Russia with several waves of sanctions in response to Moscow’s role in the conflict and its 2014 seizure of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

In a fiery address to the conference on February 16, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called on Russia to agree to such a peacekeeping force across areas of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists and “the uncontrolled part of Ukraine on the Russian border.”

Gabriel told the conference that “all options” should be explored to end the fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Kyiv’s forces in eastern Ukraine in a war that has killed more than 10,300 since April 2014.

He said earlier on February 17 that it was “not realistic” to insist on Russia’s full implementation of the Minsk accords -- September 2014 and February 2015 pacts aimed at resolving the conflict that have failed to hold -- in order to ease sanctions targeting Moscow.

Lavrov is set to address the Munich conference, an annual gathering of world leaders and top officials, later on February 17. He will be followed by HR McMaster, the national security adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Their planned speeches come a day after Washington announced charges against several Russian citizens and firms accused of trying to influence the 2016 presidential election.

On February 16, U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced charges against 13 Russians and three Russian companies, including one widely referred to as an Internet “troll factory," for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Trump, who has repeatedly said he wants to improve ties with Moscow, said following the announcement that Americans should unite against efforts to sow discord in the country by "bad actors, like Russia."

Russia denies that it interfered in the election that vaulted Trump into the White House.

Ahead of his speech to the conference, Lavrov was set to hold talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Brexit and Britain's future relationship with its European partners are also on the agenda on the second day of the conference.

British Prime Minister Theresa may also addressed the conference on February 17. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe are set to speak later in the day.

