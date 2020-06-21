Gas Explosion Kills At Least One In Kyiv Building

At least one person was killed in a gas explosion at an apartment building in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, rescuers said on June 21.



Several people could be trapped under wreckage after four floors of the nine-storey building were destroyed, the State Emergency Services said in a statement.



"As of 11:00, one person was found dead. 21 people were evacuated. Three people have been released and further evacuation of the house's residents is under way," the statement said.



It said 21 residents had been evacuated from the building, but it was not immediately clear how many people had been inside.

With reporting by Reuters