Gas Explosion In Moscow Region Apartment Block Kills Two

Two people have been killed and nine, including two children, injured after an explosion caused by a gas leak rocked a high-rise apartment block in the city of Noginsk, just east of Moscow.

The Moscow regional directorate of the Emergency Situations Ministry said the explosion took place early in the morning on September 8, damaging the second, third, and fourth floors of a nine-story residential building.

A total of 99 people, including 18 children, have been evacuated from the building and temporarily settled in a local kindergarten as rescue teams work at the site.

The blast comes a day after an explosion of what was preliminarily assessed as a natural-gas explosion in an apartment in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. One person was injured in the incident, which did not cause serious damage to the building.

Gas explosions occur with some frequency in Russia due to aging pipelines and infrastructure, as well as lax safety standards.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax