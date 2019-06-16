1989 'Gave Us The Best Europe' Says Historian Garton Ash

It was the year the Berlin Wall fell, the death knell to decades of communist rule in Eastern and Central Europe.



And according to Timothy Garton Ash, 1989 was the "best year in European history."



In a wide-ranging interview with RFE/RL's Belarusian Service, the British historian concedes the economic liberalism that accompanied the collapse of the Soviet-led totalitarian system ushered in economic inequality. And Ash says that is partly to blame for today's wave of right-wing populism.



Overall, however, Garton Ash is a "long-term optimist," believing, among other things, that Russia will eventually find its rightful place in Europe and the world.



Back in 1989, the events that swept across Europe were a "peaceful revolution" that consigned a "nuclear-armed, post-totalitarian empire" to history's scrapheap, explains Garton Ash.



"A Europe with Poland free, most countries in Europe are now liberal democracies, most countries in Europe are members of the same political, security, and economic communities. For individuals that means that you can go from one end of the EU to the other without let or hindrance, settle down, work, live, love from one end of Europe to the other. That's an amazing achievement."

'Liberal Overreach'



There was a downside, too, the effects of which are still being felt today, says Garton Ash.



"The particular form of financial globalization of economic liberalism adopted -- probably necessary to reform the economies -- produced great inequality, and there's been a reaction against that. There was a certain hubris, liberal overreach from the West, both from the EU and the U.S., which has led us into some problems," Garton Ash begins.



But overall, the good outweighed the bad, according to Garton Ash.

"1989 was the best year in European history so far. A peaceful revolution which ended a nuclear-armed, post-totalitarian empire, and gave us the best Europe we've ever had."



Among the worrying trends on today's geopolitical landscape, however, are a "revanchist" Russia, and "Leninist" China, according to Garton Ash.



"We have a revanchist Russia as we've seen in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. Clearly a response to the collapse of the Russian empire. And we have a China, which is still Leninist, but very rich and very powerful, and which is increasingly dictating the agenda of world politics."



Moreover, although some countries in Eastern Europe -- Garton Ash singles out Ukraine, Moldova, and Belarus -- are still struggling and stumbling along the path to democracy, he's hopeful in the long-term.



"Not the whole of Europe is whole and free. I see very positive changes in Ukraine. And actually, very significant progress in Moldova, and indeed some change in Belarus. And I think there is a lot that can still be done in the current geopolitical context," Garton Ash explains.