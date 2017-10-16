'I Could Barely Crawl': Gay Russian Alleges Torture In Chechnya

A gay Russian man said he "could barely crawl" after being repeatedly tortured in a blood-stained cellar in Grozny. At a press conference on October 16 in Moscow, Maksim Lapunov became the first person to go public with allegations of abuse in Chechnya's reported crackdown on gays and lesbians. Lapunov, 30, said he was arrested by men in civilian clothes in March and was beaten through nearly two weeks of detention. (Current Time TV)