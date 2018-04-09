African Soccer Players In Tbilisi Targeted By 'Racist' Attack

Georgia’s Interior Ministry says it has launched an investigation into the beating of African men who were playing soccer in the capital, Tbilisi.

The violence was filmed by one of the African men and broadcast on April 9 by Georgia’s Rustavi 2 TV channel.

Several men armed with batons are seen in the video beating the Africans.

A Nigerian man injured in the attack told reporters in Tbilisi on April 9 that the attack was motivated by racism.

He said the attackers taunted and insulted them, telling them to “go back to Africa.”

Based on reporting by Rustavi 2 TV and Interfax