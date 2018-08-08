Georgian President Honors Fallen Soldiers From 2008 War With Russia

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili laid a wreath at a ceremony to honor fallen soldiers in the brief war with Russia 10 years ago. He offered condolences on August 8 to family members at the Mukhatgverdi military cemetery north of the capital, Tbilisi. Conflict broke out between Russia and Georgia on the night of August 7, 2008, in the separatist region of South Ossetia, with each side accusing the other of starting the hostilities. Hundreds died and thousands were displaced during the five-day war which ended with a European Union-brokered peace agreement in the former Soviet republic.