Georgian Prime Minister Appeals For Calm As Protests Continue

TBILISI – Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in a nationally televised addressed called on protesters in the capital to remain calm and refrain from violence as demonstrators angered by police antidrug raids continued to rally in front of the parliament building.

"Any confrontation in the country and split in society are unacceptable for the Georgian authorities and people,” Kvirikashvili said.

“Law-enforcement agencies are doing their best to secure law and order and ensure the right and freedom to rally."

"The Georgian authorities will have a tough position toward drug dealers and a humane position to drug addicts," he said.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Tbilisi in the early hours of May 12 to protest an overnight antidrug raid by police on two popular nightclubs in the capital, angered by what critics called an excessive use of force against club-goers.

The Interior Ministry said its officers had detained eight "drug dealers" after storming the two clubs, Bassiani and Cafe Gallery.

Some club-goers allege that drugs may have been planted by police.

Critics call the operation a PR stunt by police aimed at demonstrating its commitment to enforcing strict antidrug laws and intimidate the thriving and growing club scene in the Georgian capital.

Police arrested several protesters near the clubs at dawn as authorities tried to close off nearby streets.

Late on May 13, dozens of protesters danced to the sound of music in downtown, vowing to continue their demonstration hours after authorities dismantled a protest camp they had set up in front of the parliament building.

One of the protest leaders told journalists that demonstrators regarded the police action as a "provocation," but they did not resist police who began shortly after dawn to remove tents that had been erected the previous evening.

Anna Subeliani, one of the organizers of the rally, told RFE/RL's Georgian Service that they would not stop until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, at least two ultra-right-wing groups staged a counterdemonstration in Tbilisi, to protest the rally that has been taking place since May 12.

The members of a radical right-wing group, clad in black shirts and burgundy arm badges, some wearing face masks, claimed they were against “drug traders” and “LGBT propaganda” and announced the creation of a “national guard army to protect our motherland."

In order to avoid confrontation between protesters, the police prevented the right-wingers from approaching the parliament building. Later, police arrested a leader of another ultra-right group, Giorgi Gabedava, who had threatened the demonstrators and attempted to get the police to let him through.



The protests in Georgia follow weeks of unrelated street demonstrations in neighboring Armenia that forced the prime minister to resign and led to the election of Nikol Pashinian, an opposition activist and politician to the premiership.

With reporting by Current Time TV, Reuters, and Interfax