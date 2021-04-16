Two Men Detained In Georgia For Attempt To Sell Radioactive Substance

TBILISI -- Two men have been apprehended in Georgia for attempting to sell a radioactive substance.

Georgia's State Security Service said on April 16 that the two suspects were detained in Kutaisi, the capital of the western Imereti region, while trying to sell Americium-241, a radioactive isotope of the chemical element Americium, for 300,000 euros.

The case is under investigation by the service's counterintelligence department.

It gave no further details.

Georgian authorities have foiled several attempts to sell radioactive materials since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The situation around the security of Soviet nuclear materials and other nuclear wastes has been an issue the West has been concerned about for decades.