An organizer of an antigovernment protest in Georgia, Zviad Kuprava, has been arrested along with three others protesting in central Tbilisi on June 11. They were charged with hooliganism and acts of disobedience. Antigovernment rallies started on May 31 as a protest against the verdict in the trial of two young men suspected of killing two teenagers in December. (RFE/RL's Georgian Service)