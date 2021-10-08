Residential Building Collapses In Georgian City Of Batumi

BATUMI, Georgia -- A residential building partially collapsed in Georgia's Black Sea city of Batumi on October 8.



Rescue work was under way, with officials saying several persons might be under the debris.



Several cars could be seen nearby, almost completely covered by debris.



Two children, a 1-year-old and a 3-month-old, were found in a parked car. One of them was slightly injured.



All residents of the building have been evacuated.



It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse of the seven-story building.



Some witnesses said the collapse occurred after an explosion, while some local residents said it might have been caused by ongoing repair works on the building's second floor.