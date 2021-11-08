Georgia Plans COVID-19 Pass From Next Month

Georgia will require people to present a COVID-19 "green pass" from December 1 to enter many establishments, the government says.



Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili announced the new policy on November 8 in a bid to encourage people to get vaccinated.



Adults 18 and over will receive a "green pass" if they are fully vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19, or have taken a PCR test within the last 72 hours, or an antigen test within 24 hours.

Only people with a pass will be able to enter restaurants, open and closed spaces of cafes and bars, cinemas, theaters, operas, museums, concert halls, entertainment centers, casinos, spas, gyms, hotels, and resorts.



Visitors of such establishments will be required to have a pass, but not employees.



The pass will also not be required to use essential services such as public transport and some shops and services.



According to the National Center for Disease Control, 952,831 people -- or 26 percent of the population -- are fully vaccinated.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 755,046 infections and 10,509 deaths have been registered in Georgia.