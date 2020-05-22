Georgia To End Pandemic Regulation Limiting Vehicles To Three People

TBILISI -- Drivers in Georgia will be able to have more than two passengers as of May 23 when some coronavirus restrictions on the number of people in a vehicle will be relaxed.



Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on May 22 that the regulation to have a driver and maximum two passengers in back seats in cars will remain only for taxi cabs.



Gakharia had announced earlier that a state of emergency, including a curfew, will not be prolonged after May 22 due to the "favorable epidemiologic situation" in the South Caucasus nation, adding that other restrictions will continue to be lifted gradually.



On May 21, Georgian lawmakers approved the first reading of a bill allowing the government to impose sanitary restrictions to combat the virus without having to declare a state of emergency.



According to Georgia's health authorities, 724 coronavirus cases have been registered in the country, including 12 deaths.