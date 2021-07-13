Bridging The Divide After Clashes Between Azeris And 'Eco-Migrants' In A Georgian Town

What prompted hundreds of people to fight each other with stones and iron bars in a small Georgian town in May 2021? Two locals reflect on long-standing ethnic tensions: an Azeri nurse tells of unrest that led to an exodus in the 1980s, while the son of "eco-migrants," who were Svans -- an ethnic Georgian subgroup who resettled in the area after an avalanche in 1987 -- talks of deep-seated grievances. Both are working to bridge the divide between their communities.