Georgia Extradites Russian Man Suspected In Killing Of Investigator

TBILISI -- Georgia has extradited a Russian citizen, Yaroslav Sumbayev, wanted for his alleged involvement in the killing of a top economic crimes investigator in the Moscow region.



The Georgian Justice Ministry said on October 24 that Sumbayev was handed over to the Russian side at the Lars border checkpoint at 11.00 a.m. that day.



Sumbayev was arrested in Tbilisi in November on suspicion of using a forged document and the possession of an illegal weapon. The charges were later dropped but Sumbayev remained in custody because Russia requested Georgia extradite him as a suspect in the killing of Colonel Yevgenia Shishkina, a top investigator of economic crimes and corruption.



Shishkina was shot in the neck in October last year as she was leaving her apartment building in the town of Arkhangelskoye near Moscow. She died at the scene of the shooting.



Russian investigators say Sumbayev was a suspect in an online fraud scheme, where it was alleged he and another 27 suspects were stealing money from the Russian Railways Company and the S7 aviation company.



According to the investigators, Sumbayev might have been involved in the killing of Shishkina, who was investigating the alleged fraud.