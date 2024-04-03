News
Georgia's Ruling Party To Reintroduce Controversial 'Foreign Agent' Bill
Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, says it will reintroduce a controversial "foreign agent" bill that was pulled last year amid massive protests over fears the legislation, which mirrored a similar law in Russia, would severely restrict dissent and the activity of civil society groups in the country and push it toward authoritarianism.
Mamuka Mdinaradze, the executive secretary of the party, said on April 3 that the text of the new bill will be similar to the previous version, with only some minor changes.
"Instead of using the phrase 'agent of foreign influence,' the phrase 'organization carrying the interests of a foreign power' will be used. All other parts of the draft law are unchanged," Mdinaradze said.
In March 2023, parliament began readings to approve the draft, but it abruptly halted the process after Georgian Dream announced it was withdrawing the proposed legislation in the face of the protests.
Tens of thousands of protesters who had taken to the streets of the Georgian capital over the legislation were met by heavily armed police that used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons to break up the demonstration. Dozens of people were detained.
Parliament took up the "foreign agents" legislation despite warnings from critics that the bill, which would force civil society organizations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to be classified as "foreign agents," mirrors Russian legislation that has been used to stifle opposition voices and the independent media.
Georgian Dream officials said the legislation was aimed at bringing transparency.
In Georgia, anti-Russian sentiment can often be strong. Russian troops still control around one-fifth of Georgia's territory, most of it taken during a lightning war in 2008 that was ostensibly about breakaway efforts in two northeastern regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
While Georgian Dream deescalated the crisis by withdrawing the legislation, tensions persist over the ruling party and its opponents' competing visions for the heavily polarized Caucasus country and its nearly 5 million residents.
The opposition has often criticized Georgian Dream for being too closely aligned with Moscow and the Kremlin's current war against another former Soviet republic, Ukraine, has heightened those concerns.
The legislation prompted rebukes from several corners, including diplomats from the European Union and the United States.
Georgia has been moving toward joining the European Union but EU officials said the "foreign agent" law would complicate that membership path. Last year, the bloc declined to grant candidate status to Georgia, citing stalled political and judicial reforms.
President Salome Zurabishvili said last year during the crisis that she would veto the bill, although parliament can override her veto.
More News
Ukraine Launches War-Damages Register As Kuleba Heads For NATO Meetings
Kyiv has opened an online Register of Damages and is urging Ukrainians to "request compensation for damages or destruction of residential property" incurred during Russia's full-scale invasion since February 2022, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced at a conference in The Hague on April 2.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kuleba wrote that in addressing the conference he "emphasized that Ukrainians need justice right now. Not in a distant future."
In a concluding statement at the Restoring Justice for Ukraine conference, representatives of 44 countries condemned "acts of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine" and confirmed their commitment to the creation of "a special tribunal for the investigation and prosecution of the crime of aggression against Ukraine."
The statement said Russia must face all "the legal consequences of all its internationally wrongful acts...including making reparation for the injury and for any damage caused by such acts."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In a social-media post, Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot, who hosted the conference, praised the new register, saying it was "tangible progress...to achieve accountability and compensation."
Kuleba on April 3 will be in Brussels for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, one day after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg proposed the creation of a five-year, $100 billion fund to provide weapons to Ukraine.
A NATO source told journalists that "the foreign ministers will discuss the best way to organize NATO’s support for Ukraine, to make it more powerful, predictable, and long-lasting."
No final decisions about the fund are expected until a NATO summit in July in Washington.
The U.S. news website Politico reported on April 2 that U.S. and Western officials were discussing moving the Ukraine Defense Contact Group -- also known as the Ramstein Format, under NATO auspices to maintain support for Ukraine if presumed Republican Party candidate Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election in November. Trump has been critical of additional aid to Ukraine and of NATO.
The Ramstein Format was created by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shortly after the February 2022 full-scale invasion and has been credited with facilitating tens of billions of dollars in critical military and other aid to Ukraine.
U.S. Warning To Russia Reportedly Named Crocus Concert Hall
A U.S. intelligence warning to Moscow two weeks ahead of a deadly March 22 terrorist attack included specific reference to the Crocus City Hall concert venue that was targeted, The Washington Post reported on April 2.
According to the report, which was later confirmed by The New York Times, U.S. officials told Moscow that the Islamic State extremist group was plotting an attack and that Crocus City Hall was a potential target.
The warning did not include specifics about the timing of the attack but said it could come within days, intelligence sources told the two newspapers.
Four gunmen stormed the concert hall outside of Moscow just before a concert, killing 144 people in the deadliest terrorist attack in Russia since 2004. The Islamic State, a designated terrorist group, quickly claimed responsibility for the attack.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials and commentators have claimed without evidence that Ukraine might have played a role in the attack. Ukrainian officials have denied any involvement and have accused Moscow of using the tragedy to ramp up its war against their country.
Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign-intelligence service, told Interfax on April 2 that the U.S. warning was "too general" to enable Russia to prevent the attack.
Putin said the same day that the organizers of the Crocus attack wanted "to sow seeds of discord and panic...in our country and bring Russia down from within."
He has previously accused the United States and other Western countries of pursuing similar goals. Putin urged law enforcement to identify the "ultimate criminal beneficiaries" of the attack.
The Crocus attack was a major failure for Russia's security forces, which critics say are focused on stifling domestic political dissent and opposition to the war against Ukraine, often prosecuting political opinions as "terrorism" or "extremism."
Russia's Defense Ministry on April 3 said military recruitment had jumped noticeably since the attack, with about 16,000 people reportedly signing military contracts in the previous 10 days.
"Most candidates indicated a desire to avenge those killed in the tragedy...as the main motive for concluding a contract," a ministry statement said.
Russia Shakes Up Navy Command Amid Ukrainian Successes In Black Sea
Russia's Defense Ministry has confirmed a shakeup in the leadership of the navy in the wake of several successful Ukrainian attacks on the Russian Black Sea Fleet. President Vladimir Putin on April 2 signed an order naming Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev as acting overall naval commander. Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov replaced Moiseyev as head of the Northern Fleet, while Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk was named commander of the Black Sea Fleet. Since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has sunk five major Black Sea Fleet vessels, including the flagship cruiser Moskva, as well as numerous smaller ships. It has carried out drone strikes against the fleet's headquarters and main ports in Sevastopol and Novorossiisk. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
London Police Say Suspects In Iranian Journalist's Stabbing Fled Country
Police in London say a March 29 stabbing of an Iranian journalist is being investigated by the Counter Terrorism Command, although investigators have not established a motive. A police statement on April 2 said the authorities believe three suspects were involved in the attack, in which self-exiled Persian-language journalist Pouria Zeraati suffered an injury to his leg. The three men abandoned their vehicle shortly after the incident and left the country by air within hours, police said. Zeraati works for Iran International television, which has been critical of Iran's government.
Kazakh Consortium Denies Oil Spill In Caspian Sea Operation
The operator of Kazakhstan's offshore Kashagan oil field in the Caspian Sea on April 2 denied reports of an oil spill and said its facilities were working normally.
Globus, an environmental organization in the Central Asian country, said earlier that satellite imagery had captured a large oil spill in the northern Caspian Sea near Kashagan.
Globus director Galina Chernova said on Facebook on March 30 that a slick of around 7 square kilometers had formed and drifted to the northern part of the sea, citing images from a European satellite.
An accidental oil leakage during production, discharge of industrial water containing petroleum products, or a possible emergency situation with service vessels are among the potential causes of a leak.
But the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), a consortium largely owned by the Western oil companies that operate the offshore field, said the satellite images showed a different, natural phenomenon, and subsequent images of the same location showed nothing unusual.
The company said it had studied the area and found no irregularities.
The NCOC on March 29 held public hearings on its work in the marine complex. Company managers said then that the company did not allow pollution of the air or the sea and referred to reports and presentations of NCOC specialists and project developers in which they said the company was striving for zero emissions in the local environment.
Environmentalists, however, remained dubious and have asked the NCOC what happened, who is responsible, and how the spill would be cleaned up.
Questions were also addressed to the Ecology Department of the Atyrau region about what measures had been taken to deal with the alleged spill and whether damage to the marine environment and biodiversity had been determined.
NCOC did not comment on the environmentalists' questions.
Kashagan, one of Kazakhstan's largest oil fields, is being developed by the NCOC, which includes Shell, Eni, TotalEnergies, and Exxon Mobil.
The Ecology Department of the Atyrau region, which borders the Caspian, has said it would inspect the area and take samples at the oil production site.
"If these facts are confirmed, the Department of Ecology for the Atyrau region will conduct an unscheduled inspection of the NCOC company. The results will be reported," the department said in a statement.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Says It Had 'Nothing To Do' With Strike On Iranian Consulate In Syria
The United States had no involvement in an air strike on Iran's consular annex building in the Syrian capital, Damascus, that Tehran blamed on Israel, the White House said on April 2. "We had nothing to do with the strike in Damascus. We weren't involved in any way whatsoever," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a briefing. Kirby dismissed as "nonsense" comments by Iran's foreign minister that the United States, Israel's main backer, bore responsibility for the attack, which killed seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
Belarus Files Charges Against Activist Who Attempted To Pay Tribute To Navalny
Authorities in Belarus have arrested a well-known activist on charges punishable by up to four years in prison, the Vyasna human rights group said on April 2. Dzmitry Kuchuk, whose Green Party was shut down last year, has been charged with “organizing activities that grossly violate public order,” according to Vyasna. The center said Kuchuk, 50, was arrested on February 16 in Minsk when he attempted to lay flowers and light a candle in memory of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, whose death was announced that day. Authorities ordered Kuchuk jailed for two 15-day periods before filing charges against him.
NATO Chief Floats 100 Billion-Euro Fund To Arm Ukraine
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has proposed creating a 100 billion-euro ($108 illion), five-year fund for Ukraine in a push to get the alliance more involved in sending weapons to Kyiv. NATO foreign ministers will hold preliminary talks on the plan in Brussels on April 3 as they seek to forge a support package for Ukraine by a July summit in Washington. "Foreign ministers will discuss the best way to organize NATO's support for Ukraine, to make it more powerful, predictable, and enduring," a NATO official said on April 2.
Zelenskiy Signs Bill On Lowering Mobilization Age From 27 To 25
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 2 signed into law a bill lowering the mobilization age from 27 to 25, the website of the Ukrainian parliament -- the Verkhovna Rada -- said. The bill was approved by lawmakers in May 2023. Media reports said earlier that Zelenskiy hesitated to sign the bill, saying that he needed to see a detailed plan by the military on how new recruits would be deployed to replace those who have been on the battlefield since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Mosque Project In Historic Tehran Park Sparks Protest Rally
Tehran residents against a city plan to construct a mosque within a historic park in the north of the Iranian capital have launched a protest, citing environmental concerns over the project.
The residents held a rally on April 1 on the heels of the announcement of the project by Tehran's municipality, with the mayor's office advocating for the construction of mosques in public spaces. Police maintained a significant presence at the protest site, though no disturbances were reported.
The campaign, particularly for the mayor's proposal for a mosque in Qeytarieh Park, has drawn criticism for coming at a time when the city's financial resources could be better allocated toward supporting the underprivileged rather than constructing new religious structures.
"We must continue until the complete cancellation of this project," said Shiva Arasteh, an architect and one of the protesters.
Meanwhile, concerns also have been raised about potential damage to the area's historical significance after the discovery by renowned Iranian archaeologist Seyfollah Kambakhshfard of 350 graves.
An official from the Cultural Heritage Department of Tehran Province announced that fences installed by the municipality around the site where the mosque is to be built had been dismantled, though the news has not been confirmed.
Nasser Amani, a member of the city council, noted two large mosques are already in the same area of the city, while relocating the park's ancient trees was "impractical."
The construction plan has drawn further scrutiny amid revelations last year by Mohammad Abolghassem Doulabi, a senior Iranian cleric, that 50,000 out of 75,000 mosques across the country had closed due to dwindling attendance.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Fire-Safety Violations Alleged As Lawsuits Filed Over Crocus City Hall Terror Attack
A lawyer for several survivors and relatives of victims of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall entertainment center near Moscow said many have filed lawsuits against the venue's owners, accusing them of fire safety violations.
On the night of the attack, the stage curtain -- supposedly made of fireproof material -- caught fire in seconds, the doors of many evacuation exits were locked, and the smoke removal system in the hall did not work, increasing the number of victims, according to lawyer Igor Trunov, who was quoted by RIA Novosti on April 2.
Many of the more than 140 people who died in the attack on March 22 were killed by the fire, which erupted when the attackers detonated at least two explosive devices.
The Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow is owned by the Crocus Group company led by Russian businessman Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov.
Aras Agalarov, who has roots in Azerbaijan, said earlier that the fire safety system in the entertainment center was working properly when several men in military uniform rushed into the Crocus City Hall and started shooting minutes before a concert by the rock group Piknik on March 22.
Agalarov said then that the concert hall's employees were unable to stand against the armed men.
Ten men from Central Asia, including four ethnic Tajiks suspected of carrying out the attack, have been arrested for alleged involvement in the attack and ordered held in pretrial detention.
Some of the men appeared to have been severely beaten when they arrived at a Moscow court two days after the attack.
The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack, while Russian officials have said that Ukraine and Western countries were involved but have provided no evidence to support the claim.
Kyiv and Western nations have rejected Moscow’s claims.
With reporting by RIA Novosti
U.S. 'Deeply Concerned' Over Extension Of RFE/RL Journalist's Detention In Russia
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has slammed a Russian court ruling to extend the pretrial detention of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva until June 5, calling the country’s crackdown on independent media “unacceptable.”
Kurmasheva, a Prague-based journalist with RFE/RL who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, has been held in Russian custody since October 18 on a charge of violating the so-called "foreign agent" law.
RFE/RL and the U.S. government say the charge is a reprisal for her work as journalist for RFE/RL. She had traveled to Russia to visit and care for her elderly mother and was initially detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at Kazan airport, where her passports were confiscated.
The Sovetsky District Court of Kazan on April 1 extended her pretrial detention by two months and also rejected a request by Kurmasheva's lawyers to have her restriction switched to house arrest.
“We are deeply concerned about the detention of Alsu Kurmasheva in the Russian Federation, which the court extended,” Ambassador Lynne Tracy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on April 2, adding that representatives from the embassy were present in court in Kazan.
“We will continue to seek consular access. The Kremlin's encroachment on media freedom in Russia is unacceptable," Tracy said.
Before the court proceedings, Kurmasheva told reporters that she is "not very well physically" and that her living conditions in detention "are very bad.” She added that she was receiving "minimal" medical care and that conditions in her cell were primitive, with a hole in the floor serving as a toilet.
Kurmasheva, 47, was arrested in Kazan last October and charged with failing to register as a "foreign agent" under a punitive Russian law that targets journalists, civil society activists, and others. She’s also been charged with spreading falsehoods about the Russian military and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Many critics and rights group say the so-called "foreign agent" law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.
Moscow also has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
In February, 23 countries nominated Kurmasheva for the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano 2024 World Press Freedom Prize.
The prize, created in 1997, is an annual award that honors a person or a group of people who make an "outstanding" contribution to the defense and promotion of press freedom across the globe despite the "danger and persecution" they face.
Kurmasheva is one of four RFE/RL journalists -- Andrey Kuznechyk, Ihar Losik, and Vladyslav Yesypenko are the other three -- currently imprisoned on charges related to their work. Rights groups and RFE/RL have called repeatedly for the release of all four, saying they have been wrongly detained.
Losik is a blogger and contributor for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service who was convicted in December 2021 on several charges including the “organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order” and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Kuznechyk, a web editor for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, was sentenced in June 2022 to six years in prison following a trial that lasted no more than a few hours. He was convicted of “creating or participating in an extremist organization.”
Yesypenko, a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen who contributed to Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, was sentenced in February 2022 to six years in prison by a Russian judge in occupied Crimea after a closed-door trial. He was convicted of “possession and transport of explosives,” a charge he steadfastly denies.
Russian Activist Detained For Displaying Historical Flag Of Belarus
Police in Russia's Komi Republic detained activist Dmitry Makhov on April 2 for using a picture of the historical flag of Belarus online. Makhov was charged with displaying an extremist symbol on a social network. The white-red-white flag was used by the short-lived Belarusian Democratic Republic in 1918-1920 and reinstated after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. In 1995, the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, replaced the historical flag with one similar to that used in the Soviet era. Opposition groups have used the historical flag as their symbol for decades. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
In Paris, Blinken Warns Of 'Critical Moment' For Ukraine
Ukraine is at a "critical moment" in its war with Russia and urgently needs more Western support, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on April 2, bemoaning the stalemate in Congress over a multibillion-dollar military package for Kyiv. "It is absolutely essential to get Ukrainians what they continue to need to defend themselves, particularly when it comes to munitions and air defenses," Blinken told reporters during a visit to France. "It's another reason why the supplementary budget request that President [Joe] Biden has made to [the U.S.] Congress must be fulfilled as quickly as possible."
Tehran Vows Revenge For Damascus Embassy Attack It Blames On Israel
Tehran has vowed revenge after several people, including a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), were killed in an air strike on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus over the weekend that has been attributed to Israel.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on April 2 that Israel will be made to "regret" the strike at the Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus, which killed Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, and six others believed to be IRGC members.
Israel has not said it carried out the attack, though it has ramped up its campaign of air strikes on targets associated with Iran since a war against Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, broke out in the Gaza Strip in October. Hamas is supported by Tehran.
The attack on a building adjacent to the main Iranian Embassy building in Damascus on April 1 has raised concerns that the conflict in Gaza may spread across the region.
Military sources said Israeli missiles were fired from the occupied Golan Heights and that the Syrian air defense system intercepted a number of them, though some hit their target, leading to the "total destruction of the building" and the killing and wounding of "everyone inside."
Iran said, however, that the consulate annex was hit by six missiles fired by F35 fighter jets.
Israel -- as per its usual policy -- has not commented on the strike, but the Reuters news agency quoted a senior Israeli government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, as saying those hit had "been behind many attacks on Israeli and American assets and had plans for additional attacks."
The White House said it was aware of the reports. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a daily news briefing that Washington was "concerned about anything that would be escalatory or cause an increase in conflict in the region."
Iran’s ambassador to Damascus, Hossein Akbar, said he and his family were unhurt, but he vowed that Iran’s response would be “harsh.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in a phone call that his government holds Israel responsible for the attack and labeled it “a breach of all international conventions," according to Iranian state TV.
Ali Shamkhani, a political adviser to Khamenei, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the United States "remains directly responsible whether or not it was aware of the intention to carry out this attack."
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been a close ally of Iran and Russia, relying on their support to remain in power despite major opposition and a civil war in the country.
Tehran has maintained a heavy military presence in Syria, while Israel has periodically carried out attacks against Iranian-linked sites in the country, often targeting IRGC commanders.
The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of the IRGC and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
With reporting by Reuters
Almost 16,000 Evacuated As Floods Rage Across Kazakhstan
Kazakh Deputy Emergencies Minister Bauyrzhan Syzdyqov said on April 2 that more than 15,700 people, including almost 6,200 children, have been evacuated across the nation amid unprecedented floods caused by abrupt warm weather that led to a mass snowmelt. Syzdyqov said the situation remains "complicated" in several regions, where flood waters continue to rise. Three people are still missing in the northeastern region of Abai. On April 1, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev officially reprimanded regional governors and the cabinet for "poorly dealing" with the situation and called on the Central Asian nation's businessmen to contribute to the rescue efforts. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ex-Mediazona Publisher Sentenced In Absentia In Moscow
A Moscow court on April 2 sentenced Pyotr Verzilov, the former publisher of the independent media website Mediazona, to eight years and four months in prison in absentia in a retrial on a charge of distributing fake news about Russian troops involved in the invasion of Ukraine. Last month, the Moscow City Court canceled Verzilov's conviction and sentence, citing procedural violations and sent the case back for retrial. In October last year, Verzilov, who holds both Russian and Canadian citizenship, announced that he had joined Ukraine's armed forces and later left Mediazona. Verzilov is also wanted in Russia on treason charges he rejects. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Chief Engineer Of Russian Mine Detained Following Deadly Landslide
Police in Russia's Far Eastern region of Amur on April 2 detained the chief engineer of a mine where 13 miners were trapped following a landslide last month and were declared dead two weeks later. The chief engineer, whose identity was not disclosed, is accused of violating safety regulations. Last week, the mine's executive director was detained on the same charge. On April 1, local authorities called off a rescue effort for the miners and declared them dead. The miners got trapped on March 18 at a depth of about 125 meters when part of the mine collapsed. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Kyrgyz President Signs 'Foreign Representatives' Bill Into Law, Amid Criticism
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed into law a controversial bill that allows authorities to register organizations as "foreign representatives," legislation critics say mirrors a repressive Russian law on "foreign agents."
Japarov said in an April 2 post on Facebook that the law will "regulate" the activities of nongovernmental organizations receiving financial support from abroad and rejected multiple warnings by human rights groups and NGOs about the negative impact the new legislation will have on civil society.
Japarov accused Kyrgyz NGOs of "deceiving" foreign organizations and groups that support them financially, claiming he could "prove" that NGOs in his country steal money from their donors. However, he gave no evidence to back up the assertion.
According to Japarov, the law on "foreign representatives" will help to prevent possible fraudulent activities and the embezzlement of finances received by local NGOs from their foreign sponsors.
"As the head of state, I guarantee there will be no persecution," Japarov said in his Facebook statement.
Last week, more than 100 Kyrgyz NGOs urged Japarov not to sign the bill, saying it will negatively affect the operations of all such organizations in the Central Asian nation.
They warned Japarov that, if the measure comes into force, organizations involved in assisting Kyrgyz citizens with obtaining medical equipment and medicine to treat numerous diseases, including cancer and HIV, as well as groups involved in educational programs, human rights, and anti-corruption activities, may have to stop their operations.
Earlier statements by human rights groups regarding the controversial bill said that the legislation will negatively affect freedom of expression in the former Soviet republic.
Since the law was first introduced last year, civil society activists have warned of the consequences of approving such legislation, especially given that similar regulations in Russia laid the groundwork for the systematic dismantling of civil society.
According to the bill, noncommercial organizations and media outlets that receive foreign funding and are engaged in broadly defined "political" activities will be obliged to report their activities to the authorities. The legislation will also give authorities wide oversight powers and it introduces potential sanctions for undefined criminal offences.
Since 2012, Russia has used its “foreign agents” law to label and punish critics of government policies, including the February 2022 full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
The vague laws have been used to persecute organizations working in diverse fields such as education, culture, health care, environmental protection, human-rights activism, and especially independent media.
Once called an "island of democracy" in the region, Kyrgyzstan stood out in Central Asia for many years thanks to the independent journalism, intrepid reporting, and media innovation that existed in the country. However, in Reporters Without Borders' most recent global ranking, Kyrgyzstan fell 50 places, sitting in 122nd place -- only 12 spots above its longtime authoritarian neighbor, Kazakhstan.
Germany To Support Ukraine With 180,000 Artillery Shells Via Czech Initiative
Germany will support Ukraine with 180,000 rounds of artillery shells as a contribution to a Czech-led plan to buy ammunition for Ukraine, with a price tag of 576 million euros ($618 million), the Defense Ministry said. The most pressing need for Ukraine two years after Russia's full-scale invasion has become artillery ammunition, which is running low as the sides use heavy cannon fire to hold largely static, entrenched positions along the 1,000-kilometer front line. Last month, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a 478 million euro aid package for Ukraine, not including the support for the Czech ammunition initiative.
Missiles Hit Ukraine's Dnipro After Drone Attack On Industrial Targets Deep Inside Russia
Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro that injured at least 18 people on April 2, hours after drones reportedly targeted industrial sites, including drone-production facilities, in Russia’s Tatarstan region.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said 12 people were hospitalized, including five children. He said he visited the children in the hospital, and they are expected to fully recover.
The attack damaged a school in Dnipro, which is about 500 kilometers southeast of Kyiv. The State Emergency Service said the attack destroyed a kindergarten, a college, and a business. A fire at the business was extinguished by rescuers.
The earlier drone attack against the Tatarstan region injured seven people, local officials said, in what appears to be the deepest such strike inside Russia.
"This morning, the republic's industrial enterprises in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk were attacked by drones. There is no serious damage, the technological process of the enterprises was not disrupted," Rustam Minnikhanov, the leader of Russia's autonomous republic of Tatarstan, said in a post on his Telegram channel.
The Yelabuga district is designated as a special economic zone -- called Alabuga -- hosting more than 20 industrial enterprises, including chemical, mechanical engineering, and metal treatment factories. It is also reported to be producing drones.
Nizhnekamsk is home to a large oil refinery.
According to an analysis by Reuters of images showing the impact of the attack in Nizhnekamsk, a drone struck the primary oil refining unit (CDU-7) at Russia's Taneco oil refinery, one of the country's biggest.
The press service of Alabuga said that one of its dormitories was damaged in the attack and two people were wounded, Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti reported.
There has been no official claim of responsibility. The sites are more than 1,200 kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.
Ukrainian military expert Oleh Zhdanov said Ukraine was likely targeting a new drone production facility at the Alabuga site, predicting such deep strikes inside Russia could become more common given the capabilities of the drones now being produced by Kyiv.
WATCH: An unmanned aerial vehicle hit a military drone production facility in Russia's Tatarstan region, some 1,200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The drone attack appears to be Kyiv's deepest in Russia since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. A Russian oil refinery in Tatarstan was also reportedly hit in a drone strike.
“And now there is talk in open sources that it is quite possible that there will be drones [with a range] of up to 3,000 kilometers. Technology doesn't stand still,” Zhdanov told RFE/RL's Idel.Realities.
Sources inside the Ukrainian government told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that the attack on the Taneco oil refinery was a joint operation between the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) and Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).
RBK media group had earlier cited sources as saying that the attack on the drone factory in Alabuga was organized by the HUR.
The Washington Post reported in August 2023, citing leaked documents, that Russia was establishing a production line in Tatarstan to build 6,000 attack drones by the summer of 2025.
The manufacturing plans entailed an expansion in the scale of production of a Russian version of Iranian Shahed drones, which would improve on "Iran's dated manufacturing techniques."
The documents revealed that the production facilities were at the Alabuga special economic zone, the same location as the suspected drone strike on April 2.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and The Kyiv Independent
Chancellor Says Austria Needs To Deter Russian Infiltration Amid Spying Allegations
The arrest in recent days of a former Austrian intelligence officer on serious allegations of spying for Russia suggests that Vienna needs to boost its security to thwart Russian infiltration, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on April 1. The allegations against Egisto Ott, who worked for a now-defunct intelligence agency and whose arrest was announced on March 29, are “grave” and have prompted the chancellor to call a meeting next week of Austria’s National Security Council, he said. Ott has denied wrongdoing.
- By Current Time
10th Person Charged Over Crocus City Hall Terror Attack
A Moscow court has ordered two months' pretrial detention for a suspected accomplice of the perpetrators of the March 22 terror attack on the Crocus City Hall near the Russian capital, which killed 144 people. Suspect Yakubjoni Yusufzoda, a Tajik citizen, allegedly provided money for accommodation for the gunmen, Russian investigators claim. He was detained three days after the attack and jailed for failing to obey police, but has now been charged with committing fatal terrorism, investigators said. He is the 10th person to have been charged in the case. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kyiv Tells War Crimes Conference That Ukrainians 'Want To See Justice Delivered'
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has announced that Ukrainians can now file claims for damages suffered in Russia's invasion at a newly established register based in The Hague.
Kuleba made the comment on April 2 in the Dutch city as Western officials gathered there to discuss efforts to prosecute alleged war crimes committed by Russia during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The international conference, Restoring Justice For Ukraine, is being organized by the Netherlands, Ukraine, and the European Commission, the top executive body of the EU.
Speaking at the start of the conference, Kuleba said the register will initially focus on damage to real estate. He added, however, that it should be expanded to also include other kinds of damage, including material damages.
“The people of Ukraine, they want to see justice delivered,” Kuleba said.
As she opened the conference, Kuleba's Dutch counterpart, Hanke Bruins Slot, agreed, saying that the war has left tens of thousands dead while also injuring and displacing displaced millions.
“And it’s resulted in a long and well-documented list of international crimes. Over 100,000 and counting,” she said. “That number not only underscores the gravity of this aggression, but also the need to support Ukraine. Because if we don’t, the country’s justice system will eventually collapse under the weight of these atrocities.”
Foreign and justice ministers, along with officials from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the EU judicial authority Eurojust are expected to discuss the fight against impunity as well as compensation for victims.
Ukrainian authorities say they are investigating more than 120,000 alleged war crimes tied to the full-scale invasion, which began in February 2022. The United Nations estimates that more than 30,000 civilians have been killed or wounded
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Russian military has been accused of war crimes in previous conflicts, including wars in its breakaway republic of Chechnya and in supporting the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.
The Kremlin denies any role or responsibility for all the alleged crimes.
UN-backed human rights experts said on March 15 that they have gathered new evidence of the “horrific” torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war by their Russian jailers, saying such practices could amount to war crimes.
The Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said human rights violations have been widespread since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade the country more than two years ago, and that civilian suffering from the war continues to mount.
“New evidence strengthens the commission’s previous findings that torture used by Russian authorities in Ukraine and in the Russian Federation has been widespread and systematic,” the commission said in its latest report, citing “horrific treatment” of POWs at several sites in Russia.
In July 2023, the Associated Press reported that thousands of Ukrainian civilians were being held in Russian prisons and subjected to systematic torture and slave labor.
The AP report also cited a Russian government document from January 2023 outlining Moscow’s plans to create dozens of new prison colonies and detention centers in occupied Ukraine through 2026.
The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing the Russian leader of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime. Another Russian official, Maria Lvova-Belova, was also included in that warrant in March 2023.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.
If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.
To find out more, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
In Paris, Blinken Warns Of 'Critical Moment' For Ukraine2
U.S. Ambassador Issues Rare Statement On Warning Before Russia's Crocus Massacre3
Bulgaria, Romania Hail Schengen Zone Entry, Eye Full Accession4
What A Missed Terror Warning Says About U.S.-Russian Ties And Putin's Thinking5
Missiles Hit Ukraine's Dnipro After Drone Attack On Industrial Targets Deep Inside Russia6
Vucic Says Serbia's Response To Kosovo Joining Council Of Europe Will Be Strong7
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine8
Suspected Israeli Air Strike 'Flattens' Iranian Consulate In Syria, Kills Top Commander9
Russia Accelerates Deportations As Many Tajik Migrants Leave On Own Accord10
Exclusive: Father Of Moscow Attack Suspect Says Son Said He Was Coming Home
Subscribe