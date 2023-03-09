Georgia Withdraws Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Law After Second Night Of Violent Protests
Georgia's ruling party has withdrawn its controversial "foreign agents" law after protesters clashed with riot police for a second night on March 8. Windows were broken and police used water cannons on demonstrators outside the parliament building in the capital, Tbilisi. Critics say the law would impact freedoms in the country and have likened it to legislation in Russia that has restricted the work of independent journalists and democratic institutions.