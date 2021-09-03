Accessibility links

Georgia

Prejudice And Pride: Georgia's LGBT Community Finds New Strength After Violent Attacks

Prejudice And Pride: Georgia's LGBT Community Finds New Strength After Violent Attacks

In July, a planned LGBT Pride March in Tbilisi was called off after right-wing protesters attacked activists and journalists, whom they accused of spreading "anti-Georgian sentiments." Dozens of people were injured and a TV cameraman died after being brutally beaten. In the wake of the violence, LGBT activists have not backed down from pushing for change and say their sense of purpose and solidarity is stronger than ever.

