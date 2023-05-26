Accessibility links

Georgia

Georgians March, Wave Pairs Of Flags For Independence Day

Georgia marked the 105th anniversary of the declaration of the first independent democratic republic on May 26. In the capital, Tbilisi, there were official ceremonies and a flyover of military jets. A demonstration was also held to honor the day that saw both Georgian and European Union flags flying. It was held as an answer to the cabinet’s decision to only decorate the city with Georgian national flags, opting out of also displaying the EU flag. Georgia’s current political leadership is seen by some as Moscow-leaning and drifting away from the country’s long-standing aspirations to join the EU and NATO.

