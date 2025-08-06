Georgian Journalist Mzia Amaglobeli Sentenced To 2 Years in Prison

BATUMI, Georgia -- Mzia Amaglobeli, a noted Georgian journalist and founder of the independent media outlets Netgazeti and Batumelebi, has been sentenced to two years in prison in what rights groups are calling a politically motivated case.

Judge Nino Sakhelashvili of the Batumi City Court pronounced the sentence on August 6 after finding Amaglobeli guilty of resisting or using violence against a law enforcement officer during a pro-European protest in January.

Amaglobeli was initially charged with assaulting a police officer, a more serious offense, but the charge was later reduced. Authorities claim she slapped Batumi police chief Irakli Dgebuadze. Amaglobeli denies the allegation, saying Dgebuadze insulted her and spat in her face, prompting an instinctive reaction. Her defense says no objective evidence supports the charge and plans to appeal.

After the judge pronounced the ruling, supporters outside the courthouse chanted "Slaves!" against what they say is a politicized judiciary.

Georgia's Media Crackdown

Watchdogs and journalist organizations around the world have condemned Amaglobeli's arrest as part of a broader crackdown on media freedom in Georgia. The European Parliament, in a resolution passed on June 19, demanded Amaglobeli's immediate release and denounced what it called systematic attacks on independent media by the Georgian government.

Georgian officials have been quick to respond to the international criticism, maintaining that the case against Amaglobeli is unrelated to her work in journalism. They have also accused the EU of interfering in domestic affairs, further highlighting the political tension surrounding the case.

In her final statement in court, Amaglobeli thanked colleagues and international partners for their solidarity, saying her case reflects the broader struggle for press freedom in Georgia.