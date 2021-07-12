Georgian Police Seize Corpse Of Journalist Injured During LGBT Protest

Georgian police have seized the corpse of a TV cameraman who was injured on July 5 from his Tbilisi apartment. The police took the action despite his family's refusal of a state-led forensic autopsy and examination. Lekso Lashkarava was found dead in his apartment on July 11, prompting protests calling for the government to resign. He was one of 53 journalists brutally beaten by violent, right-wing mobs protesting against LGBT pride events​.