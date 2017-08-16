Georgian Activist Says Detained Without Reason In South Ossetia

Georgian civil activist Tamara Mearakishvili says she has been detained without reason in the breakaway region of South Ossetia.

Mearakishvili, who is also a contributor to RFE/RL, said an officer of the de facto South Ossetian prosecutor’s office took her into detention on August 16 in Akhalgori after she arrived from Tbilisi.

"[The officer] has not explained anything yet. There are no documents, nothing," she in a brief phone call with a correspondent of RFE/RL’s Ekho Kavkaza radio.

Russia recognized South Ossetia and another Georgian breakaway region, Abkhazia, as independent states following a five-day war with Georgia in August 2008. Only a few countries followed Moscow’s lead.

Russia maintains thousands of troops in the two regions, and Georgian authorities have accused Moscow and the separatists of taking control of additional territory in recent months.

