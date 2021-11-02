Georgian Opposition To Begin 'Permanent' Protest At Prison Where Hunger Striking Former President Is Held

The leader of Georgia’s opposition United National Movement (ENM) says a protest will begin on November 2 in front of the prison in Rustavi where former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is being held.



"Georgia will start a protest!” Nika Melia wrote on Facebook, saying it will begin at 5 p.m. local time and will demand Saakashvili’s release. “The gathering will be permanent and will not end until the goal is achieved!”



Georgia has been plagued by political paralysis since parliamentary elections in 2020. The crisis has deepened since Saakashvili was jailed last month ahead of the first round of local elections and went on hunger strike.



The ENM, which was founded by Saakashvili, has alleged that runoff elections on October 30 were rigged in favor of the ruling Georgian Dream party.



Preliminary results from the runoff had Georgian Dream narrowly winning 19 of the 20 contested mayoral posts, including all five in the country’s major cities.



Saakashvili said on Facebook that the ENM won the election “and a group of bandits, who appropriated the Georgian government, snatched this victory from us. They robbed us and deprived us of our most basic right to be the masters of our own country!”



He called for protests to “take back power” from the Georgian Dream government and “make them answer to the law.”



Saakashvili was on the 32nd day of his hunger strike on November 1, and he said in his Facebook message that he has lost almost 20 kilograms.

According to the Ministry of Justice, if Saakashvili's condition deteriorates to the point that he needs to be hospitalized, he will be transferred to the 18th Medical Institution of the Penitentiary Service.



Saakashvili's lawyers and doctors say the facility is not equipped to monitor and treat Saakashvili. They also say Saakashvili will not be protected in the institution and demand he be transferred to the Vivamedi clinic.



The United States joined the European Union on November 1 in voicing concern about the conduct of the elections.



The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi said in a statement it agreed with international election observers that the vote was well-administered, but it noted allegations of intimidation, pressure on voters, and an escalation of negative rhetoric impacting the vote.

The statement largely echoed the view of the European Union, which said the vote was marked by numerous shortcomings, especially in the “misuse of administrative resources and violent rhetoric by Georgia’s political leaders” that only served to increase political polarization.

With reporting by civil.ge