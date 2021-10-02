Rivals In Georgia's Local Elections Hail Exit Polls

After the Georgian elections ended on October 2, different polling agencies released exit polls with contradictory results. Both the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition United National Movement claimed victory. Georgian Dream leaders like Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze greeted supporters in a rally in the capital, Tbilisi. Kaladze's challenger from the United National Movement, party leader Nika Melia, also celebrated in Tbilisi.