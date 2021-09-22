In Tbilisi's Mayoral Race, A Nigerian-Born Candidate Draws Attention And Racist Reactions

Richard Arinze Ogbunuju, a Nigerian who has lived in Georgia since 1996, is the first Black candidate to run for mayor of Tbilisi. Ogbunuju speaks about being an heir to a noble family, and some years ago held a ceremony in Georgia to take the title of king of his local community back in Nigeria. During his run for office, Ogbunuju has witnessed some xenophobic reactions from Georgian voters, but he believes the capital is ready for a groundbreaking leader.