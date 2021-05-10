Georgian Opposition Leader Released In Tbilisi After EU Posts Bail
The Tbilisi City Court ruled to release opposition leader Nikia Melia from pretrial detention after the European Union posted his bail to help end Georgia's protracted political crisis. Melia is the leader of the opposition United National Movement (ENM). His release on May 10 was part of an agreement between the ruling Georgian Dream party and opposition leaders signed last month under European Council President Charles Michel's mediation.