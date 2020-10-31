Georgians Vote In Hotly Contested Parliamentary Elections

Georgian voters have a chance to test electoral reforms intended to provide a broader range of political representation in the country's legislature. On October 31, citizens of the South Caucasus nation are deciding whether a ruling party will run the government on its own for an unprecedented third consecutive term. President Salome Zurabishvili pointed out that the ballot is taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she expressed confidence in strict preventive measures, including the introduction of so-called mobile ballot boxes designed to enable hospitalized and quarantined people to cast their votes.