Polish President Makes First Official Visit To Georgia

Polish President Andrzej Duda is on his first official visit to Georgia.

Duda was expected to hold talks on May 30 with Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, and parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze.

Margvelashvili's chief of staff, Giorgi Abashishvili, told reporters in Tbilisi that the talks would focus on Georgian integration with the European Union and NATO, as well the situation in Georgia's breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Abashishvili stressed that Poland had been one of the EU countries supporting Tbilisi's hopes of joining the EU and NATO.

He said that Duda will wrap up his two-day trip to Georgia with a visit to the southwestern Ajara region on May 31.

Duda is also give a lecture at Georgia's National Library in Tbilisi.

Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser is accompanying Duda.

With reporting by Apsny.ge