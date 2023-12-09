Georgian President Joins Pro-EU Rally

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili attended a December 9 march in support of the country's European Union membership bid. People waved Georgian flags and unfurled a giant EU flag during the rally held in Tbilisi by nongovernmental organizations. EU leaders are expected to say on December 15 whether they see Georgia as ready to start accession talks. Among the conditions for the Caucasian country are judicial reform, closer alignment with EU foreign policy, and fighting disinformation.