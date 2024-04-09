Georgians March Against Russian-Style 'Foreign Agents' Law
Thousands of Georgians took to the streets of the capital, Tbilisi, on April 9, to protest against a controversial "foreign agents" bill that Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, said it will reintroduce. The bill was pulled last year amid massive protests over fears the legislation, which mirrored a similar law in Russia, would severely restrict dissent and the activity of civil society groups in the country and push it toward authoritarianism.