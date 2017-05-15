Protesters Disrupt Public Debate Of Georgia Constitutional Amendments

TBILISI -- Hundreds of young activists have disrupted public discussions of Georgia's constitutional amendments proposed by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The discussions of the amendments were held on May 15 in the State Philharmonics concert hall in Tbilisi.

Parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze had to stop the discussions after hundreds of activists whistled and shouted, expressing their protest against the amendments.

The activists said they were concerned about some proposed amendments such as switching from direct presidential elections to the election of the president by parliament, allowing the winning party to acquire more mandates through redistribution after parliamentary polls, and legalizing land purchases by foreigners.

The activists also questioned the public discussions of the amendments organized by the government in other towns and cities, saying only officials had taken part in them.

