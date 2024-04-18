Georgian Protesters Demand Ruling Party 'Back Down' On 'Foreign Agents' Law
Georgian protesters called on the government to withdraw its controversial "foreign agents" bill, which would require organizations with foreign funding to register their activities. For a third straight day, thousands rallied on April 17 outside parliament, which was surrounded by police. Speaking to Current Time, some protesters said the bill was similar to legislation that was used in Russia to silence dissent. While the bill passed its first reading, protesters hope that ongoing demonstrations will force the ruling party to "back down."