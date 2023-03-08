Clashes In Tbilisi As Thousands Demonstrate Against Georgia’s ‘Foreign Agent’ Law

Riot police clashed with thousands of protesters on the streets of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, on March 7 after the country's parliament passed the first reading of a controversial "foreign agent" law. Critics, including the United States and EU, say it will impact freedoms in the country. Police reportedly used pepper spray, water cannons, and stun guns on protesters. Some chanted: "Down with the Russian law" because it mirrors Russian legislation that has restricted the work of independent journalists and democratic institutions.