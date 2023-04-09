News
Thousands Take Part In 'Together In Europe' Rally In Georgian Capital
TBILISI -- Thousands of supporters of the opposition in Georgia rallied on April 9 in Tbilisi in a show of support for Ukraine and Georgia’s bid to join the European Union.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Georgian parliament for the event, organized under the slogan "Together in Europe" by the United National Movement (UNM) founded by jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili.
The rally started with the speeches by the youth wing of the party and continued with the addresses of politicians.
Protesters waved Georgian, Ukrainian, and European Union flags and held a huge banner that read "For European future."
The crowd chanted "Long live Misha," a reference to Saakashvili, who is serving a six-year jail term for abuse of power while president of the country from 2004-13. Saakashvili and international rights groups have condemned the sentence as politically motivated.
Saakashvili’s health has deteriorated in prison, where he has staged repeated hunger strikes and alleges he was poisoned. He has been treated in a clinic in Tbilisi.
Addressing the rally, UNM Chairman Levan Khabeishvili said the protesters' demands include the "liberation of political prisoners and implementing reforms." The EU has made these a condition for granting Tbilisi a formal candidate status.
Georgia applied for EU membership together with Ukraine and Moldova within days of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. EU leaders in June granted formal candidate status to Kyiv and Chisinau but said Tbilisi must implement reforms first.
The government of the ruling Georgian Dream party faces numerous accusations of backsliding on democracy, including jailing opponents, silencing independent media, covertly collaborating with the Kremlin, and leading the country astray from its EU membership path.
The Georgian government “is being controlled from Moscow and our obligation is to save our homeland from Russian stooges," former Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili told the rally.
"We are freedom-loving people, part of the European family. We reject Russian slavery," Margvelashvili said, according to AFP.
Tens of thousands last month took to the streets in Tbilisi after parliament gave initial backing to a draft law on “foreign agents,” a measure similar to a law used by Russia to disrupt the work of media organizations, including RFE/RL, and suppress dissent.
Georgian lawmakers dropped the bill, which had sparked strong criticism from the European Union and the United States, under pressure from last month’s street protests.
Georgian Dream has insisted it remains committed to Georgia's EU and NATO membership bids, but party leaders stepped up anti-Western rhetoric after Washington last week slapped a visa ban on four powerful judges in Georgia over alleged corruption.
With reporting by AFP
Two Islamic State Militants Killed By Forces Of Taliban-Led Afghan Government
An operation on April 9 carried out by forces of the Taliban-led Afghan government killed two Islamic State (IS) fighters and took a third militant into custody during an operation in the country's southwest, a regional official said.
The raid on a hideout in Zaranj, capital of Nimroz Province, sparked a clash lasting 30 minutes between Taliban and IS militants, Habibullah Ilham, the province’s information and culture director, told RFE/RL.
Two insurgents were killed in the operation and one was captured, Ilham said, adding that there were no casualties among the security forces and no civilians were harmed.
A video sent to Radio Azadi shows that Taliban forces first targeted a house and the clash then begins. A resident of the area, who did not want his name and voice used due to security problems, told Radio Azadi that the clash lasted for almost an hour and that heavy weapons were used.
The regional affiliate of the IS group -- known as the Islamic State-Khorasan -- has been the key rival of the Taliban-led government since the group seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. The group recently increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shi’ite minority.
Taliban forces have responded by carrying out military operations this month against the IS group in several provinces of Afghanistan. The Intelligence Department of the Taliban-led government previously claimed to have carried out operations similar to the one on April 9 in Mazar-e Sharif, Baghlan, and Nimroz.
The department announced on April 2 that in one of the operations it arrested an important member of the IS group in northern Afghanistan who was involved in the planning of several attacks.
Afghan security forces last week killed six members of the extremist group in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh Province, a Taliban spokesman said on April 4.
But Atta Mohammad Noor, a member of the leadership of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, said that Taliban forces are hitting others in their efforts against IS.
One family, for example, claimed that eight civilians killed by the Taliban in the 7th district of Mazar-e Sharif on charges of rebellion and kidnapping were innocent.
Authorities are serious about ridding Afghanistan of Islamic State militants, deputy Afghan government spokesman Bilal Karimi told the AP.
“The Islamic State has no place in the country or among the people, nor does the Islamic emirate allow it,” he said. “The number of [IS] fighters killed or arrested so far is in the hundreds, but there is no exact number.”
The Taliban announces military operations against IS almost every day, although many officials, including Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahidand and the country's acting minister of foreign affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, say they do not consider IS to be a threat to Afghanistan.
The UN Security Council warned in March about the increase in the number of militants and the threat of IS in Afghanistan.
The U.S. Central Command has estimated that 2,250 IS militants are in Afghanistan and also has said that it is possible they would target American assets and those of their allies.
With reporting by AP
Zelenskiy Says Poland To Provide Ukraine With 200 Infantry Vehicles
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Poland will deliver 200 Rosomak infantry fighting vehicles, with half of them to arrive shortly. In his daily address on April 8, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine also expects Poland to soon deliver MiG-29 fighter jets, self-propelled mortars, and additional missiles. Speaking during a visit to Warsaw on April 5, Zelenskiy noted Poland's role in convincing Western countries to provide battle tanks to Ukraine and suggested that a similar "planes coalition" could be formed. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Pope Asks God To Help 'Beloved Ukrainian People' In Easter Sunday Mass
Pope Francis called for prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people as he presided over Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican and delivered his semiannual message to the world.
Francis, 86, spoke on April 9 before tens of thousands of faithful gathered on the square after unseasonable cold forced him to skip the Way of the Cross outdoor procession on Good Friday -- a precaution following his hospitalization for bronchitis at the end of March.
Speaking from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, Francis asked God to “help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey toward peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia.″
The pope prayed for "comfort for the wounded and those who have lost loved ones to war" and for the safe return of prisoners of war.
The head of the Roman Catholic Church also urged the international community to work to end the war and all conflicts that "stain the world with blood" in his Urbi et Orbi -- Latin for "to the city and the world" -- message.
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the pontiff has mentioned Ukraine in almost all of his public speeches and has increasingly criticized Moscow.
Francis, who also called on Israelis and Palestinian to work toward "a climate of trust," spoke as Orthodox Christians observed Palm Sunday and the start of Holy Week. In the Eastern Orthodox Church -- followed by many Christians in Russia and Ukraine -- Easter is on April 16 this year.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby also used his traditional Easter message to highlight the war in Ukraine. Welby, head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, said Easter Sunday provided hope that “true peace is no aimless daydream, but a reality offered because Christ was raised from the dead.”
Delivering a sermon in Canterbury, England, Welby said injustice and brutality "may seem to triumph in our short lives on Earth, cruel and oppressive rulers might look as though they only get stronger. Yet they will vanish. The power of the resurrection is infinitely greater than they are."
With reporting by AP
Iran To Send Delegation To Saudi Arabia For Embassy Reopening
An Iranian technical delegation will visit Saudi Arabia this week to prepare for the reopening of Iran's embassy in Riyadh, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported on April 9. After years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Father And Daughter Among Ukrainian Civilians Killed In Weekend Russian Strikes
A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were among at least five killed in weekend shelling by Russian forces in northeastern and southern regions of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.
The father and daughter were killed in a Russian military strike overnight in the city of Zaporizhzhya in southeastern Ukraine as Russia’s military offensive in the east showed no signs of a letup.
The Ukrainian State Emergency Service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.
Anatoliy Kurtev, the city council secretary, said one home was destroyed and several nearby buildings were damaged when two Russian missiles struck in the attack.
"The cursed Russian terrorists attacked Zaporizhzhya again and lost human lives," he wrote on Telegram.
In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Synyehubov said two men died on April 9 in shelling in Kupyansk, which remained under attack as Russian forces targeted residential areas with multiple-rocket launchers, Synyehubov said.
The regional governor of Zaporizhzhya said 18 communities were shelled on April 8, killing three people and wounding five. It was unclear whether the governor's assessment included the father and daughter killed in the city of Zaporizhzhya.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on April 9 that it had destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tons of fuel near Zaporizhzhya, as well as Ukrainian military warehouses in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions.
The Ukrainian military's operational command in the north said its forces had destroyed a modern Russian radar station used to detect drones. There was no confirmation of the attack from the Russian side, and RFE/RL could not independently verify the claims.
The attacks came as Russian invading forces continued their offensive in eastern Ukraine, with Kyiv’s military reporting its forces had repelled more than 50 attacks over the past day.
WATCH: Rescuers pulled a 46-year-old woman from the rubble early on April 9 after Russian missiles struck the city of Zaporizhzhya. The woman's 11-year-old daughter and 50-year-old husband were killed in the attack.
In a statement issued early on April 9, the Ukrainian General Staff said Russia’s military continued to target the country’s industrial east, focusing on the cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
According to the General Staff, Russian forces launched 40 air strikes, four missile strikes, and 58 attacks from multiple-rocket launchers on various parts of Ukraine on April 8 and into the first part of April 9.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, has ordered his military to gain complete control of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson, areas he claims Russia has illegally annexed. Ukraine has indicated it will soon launch a counteroffensive to take back more territory.
In his daily address late on April 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted positive “movement towards NATO,” pointing to new military aid for Ukraine as well as other signs of international support.
WATCH: A charity has brought back 31 Ukrainian children who had been forcibly taken to Russia. The natives of Ukraine's Kherson and Kharkiv regions got off a bus on April 8 in Kyiv and were reunited with their families. The repatriation was arranged by Save Ukraine, an organization helping internally displaced people in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy referred to Lithuania proposing to invite Ukraine to become a member of NATO at the military alliance's summit in the capital, Vilnius, in July.
The Baltic country's parliament decided this week to seek an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance at the summit scheduled for July 11-12.
Zelenskiy spoke hours after the head of a Ukrainian rescue organization said it had brought back 31 children from Russia, where they had been taken during the war.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on March 17 for Putin and Russian children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said this week it had been in contact with Lvova-Belova.
Quoted by the AP news agency, ICRC spokesman Jason Straziuso said the organization was in contact with Lvova-Belova “in line with its mandate to restore contact between separated families and facilitate reunification where feasible.”
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Iranian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers In Talks Amid Tensions
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ceyhun Bayramov, discussed "problems and misunderstandings" between the two countries in two phone calls, Iranian state media reported on April 8, days after Baku expelled four Iranian diplomats over "provocative actions." The expulsions came amid a deterioration of ties, partly due to Baku's improving relations with Tehran's archenemy Israel. Baku last week opened an embassy in Israel. During the row, Azerbaijan suggested that Iran may have been connected to an assassination attempt on an anti-Tehran Azerbaijani lawmaker. Tehran has denied the accusation. Iran has a large population of ethnic Azeris in the northwest of the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bulgaria Election Commission Releases List Of Parliamentary Seat Winners
The Bulgarian Central Election Commission on April 8 published a list of the names of the 240 deputies to be included in the 49th National Assembly. Coming off a narrow victory in the parliamentary elections, former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the leader of Bulgaria's center-right GERB party, has invited all other parties to have gained seats in parliament to join talks on forming a government. The distribution of seats in parliament will be: GERB-UDF, 69 deputies; We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, 64; Revival (Vazrazhdane), 37; Movement For Rights And Freedoms, 36; Bulgarian Socialist Party, 23; There Is Such A People, 11. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Saudi Officials Arrive In Iran To Discuss Reopening Diplomatic Missions
Saudi officials have arrived in Iran to discuss procedures for reopening Riyadh's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad after China brokered a deal to restore relations between the two regional powers, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on April 8. After years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia in March agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Charity Says 31 Ukrainian Children Return Home After Being Illegally Taken To Russia
The Save Ukraine charity said that 31 children illegally taken to Russia following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine have been returned to their homeland.
“Children kidnapped by the Russians from the Kherson and Kharkiv regions have finally crossed the border with their relatives and now are safe. After a long separation of several months, they will meet their families,” the organization said.
The group, which according to its website provides “evacuation, humanitarian aid, and housing to families and children in war zones,” posted a video of what it said showed the children returning to Ukraine.
“Ahead, the children and parents will face psychological and physical recovery. And we will continue to care for them until the families are home,” it said.
Mykola Kuleba, the head of the Save Ukraine charity, wrote on Twitter that “the path of Ukrainian children from the territory of the Russian Federation is always difficult. Unforeseen circumstances can arise at any moment on the way, which complicate the rescue. But we don't give up halfway, because we do it for the sake of our children.”
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague last month issued arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Moscow’s commissioner for children's rights, on war crimes charges related to the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, along with the unlawful transfer of people to Russia from Ukraine since it invaded in February last year.
The Kremlin's alleged deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine to Russia or areas occupied by Russian forces was a major topic at the recent UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva.
Moscow has said the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia was a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the war zone.
But the Council was skeptical on April 4 when it demanded that Russia provide access to and information about Ukrainian children and other civilians forcibly transferred to territory under its control.
U.S. Deploys Guided-Missile Submarine Amid Tensions With Iran
The U.S. Navy has deployed a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles to the Middle East, a spokesman said on April 8, in what appeared to be a show of force toward Iran following recent tensions. The navy rarely acknowledges the location or deployment of submarines. Commander Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the 5th Fleet based in the Gulf nation of Bahrain, declined to comment on the submarine's mission or what had prompted the deployment. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Afghan Religious Scholars Criticize Ban On Girls' Education
Afghan religious scholars on April 8 criticized a ban on female education, as a key Taliban minister warned clerics not to rebel against the government on the controversial issue. Girls cannot go to school beyond sixth grade in Afghanistan, with the education ban extending to universities. Two well-known religious scholars said authorities should reconsider their decision. Public opposition to Taliban policies is rare, although some leaders of the hard-line group have voiced their disagreement with the decision-making process. One scholar, Abdul Rahman Abid, said institutions should be permitted to readmit girls and women through separate classes, hiring female teachers, staggering timetables, and even building new facilities. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kramatorsk Marks Anniversary Of Deadly Russian Missile Attack On Train Station
Residents and officials gathered in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on April 8 to commemorate the dozens of lives lost one year ago when a Russian missile hit the central rail station where thousands of people had gathered to board trains to evacuate the area.
"The horror that swept over the Kramatorsk railway station that day claimed the lives of 61 people, and more than a hundred were injured," the city council said in a statement.
“They fled the war, sought salvation in lands far from home, but a Russian missile cut short their lives, crippled the fate of entire families.”
“Last year's events are indisputable evidence of Russia's criminal acts on the territory of Ukraine. The missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station is one of the bloodiest pages of the criminal case, which, we are sure, will be considered in the court of The Hague. The perpetrators must be punished,” it added.
Russia denies that it targets civilian sites despite widespread evidence of such acts since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
In February 2023, Human Rights Watch, in a joint investigation with the SITU research group, said strong evidence suggested that the missile strike on the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine was a "clear war crime" by Russia.
The report said the ballistic missile that targeted the train station was loaded with banned cluster munitions that dispersed dozens of small bombs.
"The evidence strongly indicates that the missile that killed and wounded civilians at the Kramatorsk train station was launched from Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. The attack was a violation of the laws of war and a clear war crime," the report said.
On the first anniversary, a moment of silence was declared at the rail station as residents placed flowers at a small memorial at the site.
Kramatorsk, which had a prewar population of about 157,000, is the administrative center of the Kramatorsk region in the Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine.
On March 31, Ukraine also marked one year since Russian forces withdrew from Bucha, leaving behind hundreds of bodies of murdered civilians on the streets of the commuter town near the capital in what Kyiv said was a massacre and a Russian war crime.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presided over an official outdoor ceremony in Bucha that was also attended by Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the prime ministers of EU and NATO members Croatia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.
Pakistani Finance Minister Cancels U.S. Trip Due To Political Crisis
Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on April 8 that he had canceled his trip to Washington for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on the orders of the prime minister due to the political situation in the country. However, Dar said he would attend important meetings virtually and a Pakistani delegation would be present in Washington. Pakistan is in danger of defaulting on its debt, with an IMF bailout program stalled since November, while a bruising political battle is raging between the government and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Minister To Visit India For Talks
A Ukrainian minister will visit India from April 9 in the first face-to-face talks between the two countries since Russia's invasion of its European neighbor last year. India imports much of its military hardware from Russia, and is walking a delicate balancing act between its increased security cooperation with Western countries and its reliance on Russia for defense and oil imports.
U.S. Sanctions Officials Plan Missions To Clamp Down On Russia
Top sanctions officials from the U.S. Treasury Department are planning international trips this month to pressure firms and countries still doing business with Russia to cut off financial ties because of the war on Ukraine. Treasury officials said on April 7 that two specialists in sanctions and terrorist financing -- Liz Rosenberg and Brian Nelson -- will travel to Europe to share intelligence on potential sanctions evaders and to warn of the potential penalties for failing to comply with international sanctions. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Installs Cameras In Public Places To Identify, Penalize Unveiled Women
In a further attempt to rein in increasing numbers of women defying the compulsory dress code, Iranian authorities are installing cameras in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalize unveiled women, the police announced on April 8. After they have been identified, violators will receive “warning text messages as to the consequences,” police said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Designates Self-Exiled Kremlin Critic, Journalist Arkady Babchenko 'Foreign Agent'
Dissident Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, who once promised to return to Moscow in a U.S.-made Abrams tank, was designated as a foreign agent on April 7 by the Russian Justice Ministry for allegedly “fundraising” for Ukraine’s military and spreading “false information” about “public authorities.” In January, Russia’s Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for Babchenko, who left Russia in 2017 and lived in the Czech Republic for some time before he moved to Ukraine, on unspecified charges. Babchenko left Ukraine in 2019 for an unspecified country. To read the original story from Current Time, click here.
Russian Attacks In Eastern Ukraine Continue With Fate Of Bakhmut Unclear
Russian invading forces continued to launch dozens of military strikes in eastern regions of Ukraine, with Kyiv’s military reporting its forces had repelled 60 attacks over the past day.
In a statement issued early on April 8, the Ukrainian General Staff said Russia’s military continued to target the country’s industrial east, focusing on the cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
"During the past 24 hours, the enemy launched two missile and 35 air strikes, carried out more than 40 attacks from rocket-launch systems," the military said.
The Ukrainian military also said Russian occupation forces in the regions of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson are making preparations for what Kyiv described as the evacuation of civilians to Russia-occupied Crimea.
In the eastern Crimean town of Feodosia explosions were reported on April 8. A Russia-installed leader on the peninsula said it was a Ukrainian missile and that it had been shot down by Russian forces.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, has ordered his military to gain complete control of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson, areas he claims Russia has illegally annexed. Ukraine has indicated that it will soon launch a counteroffensive to take back more territory.
The fresh attacks come amid reports that Russian invading forces have advanced in Bakhmut. On April 7, British military officials said in their latest daily report that Russian forces have likely moved into the center of the city and captured the western banks of the Bakhmutka River.
Russia’s eight-month campaign to take control of Bakhmut coupled with Ukraine’s defense of the city have led to the longest and potentially bloodiest battle of the invasion, which Putin launched on February 24, 2022.
Meanwhile, the British Defense Ministry said Russia’s attempt to “severely degrade” Ukraine’s energy infrastructure “has highly likely failed.”
“Russia has conducted long range strikes since October 2022, but large-scale attacks have become rare since early March 2023,” the ministry said in its latest daily intelligence update on April 8.
“Ukraine’s network operating companies continue to source replacement transformers and other critical components,” the British Defense Ministry said adding, “Ukraine’s energy situation will likely improve with the arrival of warmer weather.”
At a mosque on the outskirts of Kyiv on April 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Ukrainian Muslim soldiers to celebrate Iftar, the evening meal marking the end of the Ramadan fast.
Zelenskiy repeated his vow to win back control of Crimea, a historic homeland of the Crimean Tatars, a Muslim ethnic minority.
He noted that Russia began its campaign against Ukraine with the 2014 annexation of Crimea and vowed: “Where the path of evil began, victory awaits us there, I am sure. Victory over this evil. The liberation of Crimea has no alternative."
In his late video address on April 8, Zelenskiy said that Poland will provide 200 Rosomak infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, with about 100 of them set to arrive in the immediate future.
Zelenskiy added that Kyiv also expects Warsaw to provide Ukrainian forces with MiG-29 fighter jets, along with additional weapons and missiles, in the near future.
During his April 5 visit to Warsaw, Zelenskiy hailed Poland's role in persuading Western countries to provide battle tanks to Ukraine and suggested that a similar "planes coalition" could be formed.
With reporting by AP
U.S. Reviewing Online Appearance Of Sensitive Documents Related To Ukraine, Pentagon Says
The U.S. government is investigating a leak of documents that include details of U.S. and NATO aid to Ukraine.
The handful of documents circulating on pro-Russian feeds on Twitter and Telegram resemble routine updates that the U.S. military produces daily but does not distribute publicly. They are dated from February 23 to March 1 and at least one of them was marked “top secret.” But they are not war plans and they provide no details on any planned Ukrainian counteroffensive.
U.S. Defense Department spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said late on April 6 that Washington is looking into the appearance on social media of leaked documents containing details of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, as well as battalion strengths and other sensitive information.
“We are aware of the reports of social-media posts, and the department is reviewing the matter,” Singh said.
The Pentagon has declined to comment on the authenticity of the documents. A leak of such sensitive material is highly unusual and troubling for Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office released a statement on April 7 about a meeting he had with his senior military staff, noting that “the participants of the meeting focused on measures to prevent the leakage of information regarding the plans of the defense forces of Ukraine.”
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak told Reuters that the leak appeared to be a Russian disinformation effort aimed at undermining the planned counteroffensive. The leaked versions of the documents, Podolyak said, contain a large amount of fictitious information.
"Moscow is eager to disrupt a Ukrainian counteroffensive but it will see the real plans on the ground. Soon," Podolyak said on Twitter.
The documents include information about Ukraine’s use of munitions for U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and other advanced weaponry.
The New York Times, which first reported on the documents, called the leak “a big coup for Moscow” that could “harm intelligence sharing between Ukraine and the United States.”
Three U.S. officials told Reuters that Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind the leak.
The documents appear to have been altered to lower the number of casualties suffered by Russian forces, the U.S. officials said, adding that their assessments were informal and separate from an investigation into the leak itself.
One of the leaked documents said 16,000 to 17,500 Russian troops had been killed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The United States and Britain have estimated that the number of Russian casualties -- dead and wounded -- was approaching 200,000.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter and declined to discuss the documents in detail, Reuters reported. The news agency also said that the Kremlin and the Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.
With reporting by the New York Times, Reuters, and AP
Russian Lawmaker Proposes Tougher Sentences For Terrorism, Treason
Russian legislators have proposed amendments to the Criminal Code to toughen sentences for people convicted of terrorism and high treason.
The amendments were announced on April 7 by Vasily Piskaryov, the chairman of the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption of the State Duma.
If the draft amendments are accepted, the sentence for people convicted of treason would be life imprisonment, while the maximum prison term for committing a terrorist attack would rise from 15 years to 20 years. A terrorist act is defined as a deed which endangers lives and is aimed at destabilizing Russia.
The proposed amendments come a day after Russian prosecutors requested a 25-year prison sentence for opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is on trial on charges including treason. The prosecution of Kara-Murza, who was detained in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad, is the latest amid a Kremlin crackdown on dissent and civil society since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Piskaryov was quoted earlier this week by the state-controlled TASS news agency as saying the tougher measures were needed for protection against what he claimed were unprecedented threats that Russia faces from Ukraine and its Western backers amid Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of its smaller neighbor.
Piskaryov said the deputies will not introduce a new bill but supplement another measure that has already passed the first reading and is being prepared for its second reading. According to Piskaryov, this will make it possible to consider the amendments promptly.
The changes would also raise the minimum sentences for assisting in promoting terrorist activities from five to seven years and for aiding in terrorist activities from 10 to 12 years. The maximum sentence for those crimes is 15 and 20 years respectively.
For the crime of organizing a terrorist community the sentence will rise from 10 to 15 years from the current five to 10 years, and for sabotage the sentence will rise to 20 years, up from the current 15 years.
With reporting by Reuters
Pakistan Claims Arrest Of Armed Group's Leader As Security Committee Plans Operation Against Militants
The Pakistani Army claimed on April 7 that it arrested the leader of an armed group that has been responsible for numerous attacks as the country’s national security committee said it plans to launch a new nationwide operation to root out Islamist militants.
The public relations office of the army said it arrested Gulzar Imam, known as Shamba, in an operation but did not say where and when the arrest took place.
Gulzar Imam is the founder and leader of the illegal armed group called the Baloch National Army, which is responsible for "dozens of bloody attacks" in Pakistan, including assaults on law enforcement agencies, a statement from the army’s public relations office said.
The Baloch National Army was formed in the merger of two other armed groups -- the Baloch Republican Army and the United Baloch Army, it said.
Baloch separatist groups mentioned in the statement have not responded to the army's claims, but in November a group called the Baloch Nationalist Army sent a statement to the media claiming that Gulzar Imam was in the custody of Pakistan's intelligence agencies.
Baloch separatists have been active in Pakistan's Balochistan Province for years and they demand the province's independence.
Pakistani Army and paramilitary forces have been stationed in Balochistan for almost two decades and have continued to carry out operations against armed groups there.
The separatists have claimed responsibility for attacks on Pakistani security forces, government officials, and on Chinese workers who are in Pakistan working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.
Baloch separatist groups allege that the Chinese are trying to capture equipment that belongs to Balochistan with the help of the Pakistani government, and that is why they are attacking them.
Beijing has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure projects in various areas of Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor program.
The national security committee made its announcement about plans to launch an operation against the militants after a committee meeting on April 7 chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the country's military leadership.
"The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation with the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigor and determination," the security committee said in a statement.
The security committee said it formed a commission to make recommendations regarding the details of the operation within two weeks.
Pakistan has seen a rise in attacks by Islamist militants in the last few months following the breakdown of negotiations last year with the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group.
The group and its factions have unleashed a wave of attacks this year. One suicide bombing at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar killed more than 100 people, mostly policemen.
The January 30 attack on the Sunni mosque located inside a high-security police facility was one of the deadliest that targeted Pakistani security forces in recent years. Some 221 people were also wounded in the bombing.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Journalist Detained In Yekaterinberg Charged With Espionage, Say Russian News Agencies
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has formally charged an American journalist detained last week in Yekaterinburg with espionage, Russian news agencies reported on April 7.
Evan Gershkovich, Moscow correspondent for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), denied the charges and said he was working as a journalist, Interfax and TASS reported, citing a law enforcement source.
The FSB said on March 30 that it had detained Gershkovich and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex. It alleged that Gershkovich was operating on instructions from the United States.
"FSB investigators charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country," Russian state-run agency TASS said, citing the source.
"He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia," TASS said.
The state-run news agency added that according to its source, the journalist's case is marked top secret.
The Wall Street Journal has adamantly denied the allegations against Gershkovich and demanded that he be freed. U.S. President Joe Biden has also called for Gershkovich's release, and the White House called the accusations against him "ridiculous."
Russia said on April 6 that it was "pointless" to try to pressure Moscow over the case.
A Moscow court on March 30 agreed to a request from the FSB to hold Gershkovich under arrest for two months.
The case prompted a joint statement on April 7 from the U.S. Senate's top two leaders, who demanded that Russia immediately release Gershkovich and condemned his detention.
The statement from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican-Kentucky) comes as the United States works for the release of Gershkovich, the first journalist to be held for alleged espionage since the Cold War.
“We strongly condemn the wrongful detention of U.S. citizen and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and demand the immediate release of this internationally known and respected independent journalist,” Schumer and McConnell said.
They said Gershkovich was accredited by the Russian Foreign Ministry to work as a journalist in Russia, and “Russian authorities have failed to present any credible evidence to justify their fabricated charges.”
Schumer and McConnell added: "Let there be no mistake: journalism is not a crime."
Although his lawyers have been allowed to meet with him, he has been denied consular access “against standard diplomatic practice and likely in violation of international law,” the two senators said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on April 5 he has “no doubt” that Russia has wrongfully detained Gershkovich.
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne T. Tracy and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met on April 6 to discuss the situation.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Farmers In Romania, Bulgaria Protest Over Glut Of Ukrainian Grain On Local Markets
Farmers in Romania and Bulgaria protested on April 7 against a glut of agricultural products from Ukraine that has flooded the market in those countries and lowered prices for local farmers.
About 100 farmers converged in Bucharest, while hundreds more protested across Romania in long convoys of tractors. In Bulgaria, grain producers blocked some border crossings with farm vehicles.
Farmers also gathered outside the office of the European Commission's representative in Bucharest holding posters that read: “Do not punish our solidarity,” while others urged European Union officials to "take responsibility, take action, take care.”
The EU waived customs duties and import quotas on Ukrainian agricultural products in May 2022 as a way of facilitating transport of the products to world markets amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The expectation was that Ukrainian grain would transit through the EU on its way to those traditional markets. But according to grain producers, it has flooded the internal markets of member countries, undercutting the prices local producers can charge for their goods.
Bulgarian grain producers are calling for the European Union to cancel the regulation.
"Bulgarian farmers' warehouses are full of stagnant produce. There is no market for Bulgarian grain. The harvest is coming in two months," said the National Association of Bulgarian Grain Producers. According to their data, 40 percent of last year's grain and sunflower harvest remains unsold.
Liliana Piron, executive director of the League of Romanian Agriculture Producers' Associations, said at the Bucharest protest that his country's farmers have “reached a point where they feel they can no longer face the costs” of "unfair competition” from Ukraine.
“We are less than three months away from the new harvest and the danger is real, that the goods we will have ready this season will not be able to be sold at prices above production costs,” she said. “We will witness a chain of bankruptcies of Romanian farmers.’’
Polish farmers have also held protests in recent weeks. Poland's agriculture minister, Henryk Kowalczyk, resigned on April 5 after he became the focus of farmers' anger.
Brussels last month pledged to help grain and cereal farmers in Romania, Bulgaria, and Poland with a total compensation package of 56.3 million euros ($61 million) -- 16.7 million for Bulgaria; nearly 30 million for Poland, and 10 million for Romania. Farmers and national governments said the offer wasn't good enough.
“If today’s protest is not heard in Brussels, we will consider larger actions with the participation of other countries that share the same view,” said Iliya Prodanov, head of the grain producers’ association in Bulgaria.
With reporting by AP and RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service
Belarusian Oppositionist Tsapkala Handed Long Prison Term In Absentia
A court in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, sentenced opposition politician Valer Tsapkala on April 7 to 17 years in prison in absentia on charges of violating national security, financing terrorism, and slandering longtime leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Tsapkala tried to run against Lukashenka in the country’s disputed 2020 presidential election, but was refused registration. He and his family fled the country in July 2020 and are now in Latvia. Lukashenka’s declared victory in the election, which was widely seen as rigged, set off massive protests that were met by an often-brutal crackdown.
